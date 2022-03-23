U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,475.61
    -36.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,522.21
    -285.25 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,947.69
    -161.12 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,067.07
    -21.27 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.97
    +4.70 (+4.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.80
    +12.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.34 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3550
    -0.0180 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3177
    -0.0086 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7170
    -0.0990 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,060.29
    -767.64 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.68
    +0.08 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.81
    -11.91 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Backlight LED Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the market are Samsung, NICHIA, LG Innotek, Epistar, Lumileds, Seoul Semiconductor, TOYODA GOSEI, Unity Opto Technology, Genesis Photonics Inc. , and Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics Co.

New York, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Backlight LED Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247515/?utm_source=GNW
Ltd.

The global backlight LED market is expected to decline from $0.53 billion in 2021 to $0.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -10.8%. The decline is is mainly due to the companies facing production and supply chain issues during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to decline to $0.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of -12.5%.

The Backlight LED market consists of sales of Backlight LED and related services.LED-backlit is a flat panel display that uses LED backlighting instead of cold cathode fluorescent (CCFL) backlighting.

LED-backlit displays use TFT LCD (thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display) technologies that offer reduced energy consumption, better contrast and brightness, greater color range more rapid response to changes in the scene, and photorefractive effects.

The main types in the backlight market are small-sized backlight led, mid and large-sized backlight led. the small-sized backlight led are mini led s that are 1.2 millimeters and provide the backlight. the various colors are ed led, white led, RGB led. These are used in phones, television, computer, instruments, and others.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the backlight LED market in 2021.North America is the second-largest region in the backlight LED market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The increasing demand for backlight LED in the advertising industry is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.Backlight LED offers high flash and fade frequencies which helps the advertisers to showcase their products with better visibility.

The LED backlight produces even light with less power consumption compared to fluorescent backlights.The maintenance cost of LED backlights used in billboards is also very minimal and saves 90% on power when compared to other light bulbs.

These advantages offered by LED backlights will boost the market in the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of substitute technologies such as OLED is likely to restrain the backlight LED market growth.The power consumption of OLEDs is less when compared to LEDs because OLEDs generate light themselves and do not require backlighting.

The battery-operated devices will be highly benefited from OLED features, thus affecting the growth of the backlight LED market.

Electric lighting equipment manufacturing companies are focusing on introducing new innovative products into the market, to compete with the competitors and gain market share.In addition to design, the manufacturers are also focusing on introducing new energy-efficient lighting products and importing new technologies to support the development of energy-efficient products, in-house R&D and strategic partnerships, which is contributing to the overall growth of the backlight LED market.

For instance, some of the leading lighting innovations include Reflected Sequence LED Lamp, Globe Terrarium Lights, Janus Lamp, Holon Spheres, and Double Boom Chandelier.

The countries covered in the backlight LED market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, USA, and Australia.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247515/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Oil Prices Set To Fall As New ‘Iran Nuclear Deal’ Nears Completion

    A new nuclear deal with Iran appears imminent and with it a 5-10 percent immediate drop in oil prices

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • BP seeks to sell shut-down North Sea oilfield, riding wave of demand -sources

    BP is seeking buyers for its shut-down Foinaven oilfield in the North Sea, hoping Britain's renewed focus on domestic production will attract buyers interested in extracting the field's remaining reserves, industry sources said. BP halted production at the Foinaven field west of the Shetland islands last year after 25 years of activity and is preparing to dismantle its floating production vessel. It is unclear how much money BP could get from the Foinaven field, if any, given the clean-up, or decommissioning, costs that would have to be negotiated, the sources said.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare for audit disclosures - sources

    Chinese regulators have asked some of the country's U.S.-listed firms, including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, to prepare for more audit disclosures, sources said, as Beijing steps up efforts to ensure domestic companies remain listed in New York. This comes as China's regulators are considering a proposal to allow their U.S. counterparts to inspect audit working papers of some Chinese firms that do not gather sensitive data, two of the sources said.

  • Oil price jumps as Russia warns on pipeline squeeze

    The price of oil has jumped higher after Russia warned that supplies from one of the world’s biggest oil pipelines would be cut.

  • JPMorgan Launches New Retirement Tool to Help You Generate Income

    There's more to retirement planning than just saving your money. Wealth accumulation is a vital component of a successful plan, but it's only half of the calculus. How you withdraw your hard-earned savings over the course of retirement is nearly … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Launches New Retirement Tool to Help You Generate Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Japan Power Crisis Was a Decade in Making and Won’t Go Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s worst power crisis in over a decade is a culmination of events starting from the Fukushima disaster, and is an issue that the nation won’t be able to quickly shake.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkThe world’s third-largest economy

  • Oil jumps in volatile trade amid CPC pipeline disruption

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose in volatile trading on Wednesday, supported by disruption to Russian and Kazakh crude exports via the CPC pipeline. Brent crude futures were up $5.16, or 4.5%, at $120.64 a barrel at 1335 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $4.83, or 4.4%, to $114.10 a barrel.

  • Chicago Whittles Down List of Proposals for First Casino

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago has narrowed the proposals for its first casino to three candidates from five as Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushes to build an entertainment complex that could some day help pay down the city’s fire and police pension costs.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO

  • Oil Market Players Struggling for Answers

    Oil market players are struggling to find out key information.

  • Russian Oil Seeps Into Global Market to Ease Supply Fears for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Millions of barrels of Russian oil are still finding a way to buyers almost a month after the country first invaded Ukraine, tempering concerns that a sanctions backlash would all but choke off supply and cause the market for physical cargoes to overheat.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Upda

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • Exclusive-Dutch bank ING ends financing for new oil and gas projects

    LONDON (Reuters) -ING Groep NV will no longer finance new oil and gas projects, its energy chief said, becoming the biggest bank yet to commit to such a step in the fight against climate change. The move by the Dutch financial services firm raises pressure on peers to heed a call by the International Energy Agency (IEA) for a halt to funding for new fossil fuel projects to help cap global warming at no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. Michiel de Haan told Reuters that ING would not finance projects approved after Dec. 31, 2021 but would still fund energy firms, although ING is already phasing down financing to the oil and gas industry and scaling up lending for renewables.

  • Warren Buffett Does Deal Making Differently. Alleghany Acquisition Shows How.

    The legendary investor doesn’t use investment bankers, moves quickly, and prefers to pay cash. The deal for Alleghany is a case in point.

  • Working Remotely Didn't Stop Mike Sherman's 3M Team From Helping Customers During the Pandemic

    Mike Sherman is an application engineering leader on 3M’s Commercial Solutions Division (CSD) team. During the pandemic, Mike and his team have helped their customers solve challenges like finding ...

  • Global lithium-ion battery capacity may rise five-fold by 2030 - Wood Mackenzie

    "Electric vehicle market accounts for almost 80% of lithium-ion battery demand and high oil prices are supporting more markets to roll out zero-emission transportation policies, causing demand for lithium-ion battery to skyrocket," Wood Mackenzie consultant Jiayue Zheng said in a report. U.S. carmakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co recently announced their EV expansion plans, with Ford set to launch seven electric models in Europe by 2024 and deepen its partnership with Volkswagen to produce a second EV for the European market. Battery makers are responding to this rising demand with massive expansion plans, Wood Mackenzie said.