Backstop Solutions Announces Key Collaboration With BNY Mellon

·2 min read

Backstop is latest solution to be added to the BNY Mellon OMNISM platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Backstop Solutions Group, the industry's leading cloud-based productivity suite for institutional and alternative investors, today announced a collaboration with BNY Mellon, the world's largest custodian bank, with $45.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration.

The collaboration makes Backstop the latest solution to be added to the BNY Mellon platform. Backstop's Multi-Asset Class Research Management System (RMS) provides a comprehensive solution that combines qualitative, quantitative and subjective data tracking capabilities in one platform, making it easy for investment professionals to research any asset class, from private and public funds to real estate and real assets.

"We are thrilled to join the BNY Mellon OMNI platform. Backstop's solutions are designed to help asset owner CIOs and their investment teams focus more of their time and attention on what really matters: making investment decisions. With Backstop's RMS, investment teams covering distinct asset classes can configure the system to accommodate the processes, information requirements, reporting, and vernacular unique to each type of asset class, eliminating technology silos and unwanted noise," said Clint Coghill, CEO and Chairman, Backstop Solutions Group.

"We're excited to collaborate with a market innovator that has helped institutional clients simplify the research due diligence process associated with managing alternative investments and complex multi-asset class mandates," says Rohan Singh, Global Head, Asset Owners, BNY Mellon. "Backstop's RMS solution will further the array of solutions our clients will be able to leverage through BNY Mellon's OMNI platform."

About Backstop Solutions Group, LLC
Backstop's mission is to help the institutional investment industry use time to its fullest potential. We develop technology to simplify and streamline otherwise time-consuming tasks and processes, enabling our clients to quickly and easily access, share, and manage the knowledge that is critical to their day-to-day business success. Backstop provides its industry-leading cloud-based productivity suite to investment consultants, pensions, funds of funds, family offices, endowments, foundations, private equity, hedge funds, and real estate investment firms. For more information, please visit www.BackstopSolutions.com.

Contact:
Maryling Yu
321725@email4pr.com
Phone: 312-277-7701

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/backstop-solutions-announces-key-collaboration-with-bny-mellon-301406328.html

SOURCE Backstop Solutions Group

