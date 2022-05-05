U.S. markets open in 9 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,291.50
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,949.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,520.00
    -11.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,946.40
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.99
    +0.18 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.60
    +32.80 (+1.76%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    +0.79 (+3.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0430 (-1.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.42
    -3.83 (-13.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2577
    -0.0058 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0990
    -0.0750 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,723.94
    +1,689.96 (+4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.57
    +44.24 (+5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Backup-as-a-service Market Size to grow by USD 14.29 billion from 2020 to 2025 | Driven by Increasing Demand to Shift from CAPEX to OPEX Model | Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Backup-as-a-service Market by Application (Online backup and Cloud backup) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Backup-as-a-service Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Backup-as-a-service Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the backup-as-a-service market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 14.29 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the backup-as-a-service market is the increasing demand to shift from CAPEX to the OPEX model. The key benefit of implementing BaaS solutions is the pay-per-use pricing model, i.e., clients have to pay for what they use. BaaS solutions are also flexible in terms of deployment models as cloud services are available in three deployment models: infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and SaaS. This allows clients to build their BaaS infrastructure as per business requirements. Industrial clients can select a range of these services depending on their IT budgets and business requirements. There is no fixed upfront cost required (in sharp contrast with on-premises IT infrastructure), which makes BaaS an affordable solution for enterprises.

  • Market Challenges - The possibility of failure during implementation will be a major challenge for the backup-as-a-service market. The chance of failure during the implementation phase makes prospective clients skeptical about BaaS, and they may favor traditional backup solutions such as hard disks. Implementation is not a one-way process; it takes a considerable amount of time to perform various processes such as project management, vulnerability management, compliance, content management, event monitoring, access management, and managing huge servers and databases. These processes are complex and require flawless execution. The complexity of implementation increases the chances of failure, which may direct end-users toward traditional backup solutions.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Download Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis

The backup-as-a-service market report is segmented by Application (Online backup and Cloud backup) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

  • The backup-as-a-service market share growth by the online backup segment will be significant for revenue generation. The cost of online backup solutions makes them favorable for large and medium-sized enterprises and enterprises with critical data. Also, vendors are using 128-bit to 448-bit encryption to transfer the data over unsecured links, which builds trust between enterprises and service providers. This increases the adoption of online backup solutions by large and medium-sized enterprises.

  • 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the backup-as-a-service market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The building of a new intelligent economy in the region by interlinking technologies such as cloud solutions, mobility, Big Data, and social media, which is driving the growth of the information and communications technology (ICT) market in the region, will facilitate the backup-as-a-service market growth in North America over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The backup-as-a-service market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • The data center maintenance and support services market size growth is expected to progress at a CAGR of 12.04% and is estimated at USD 7.69 billion from 2021 to 2026. Download a sample now!

  • The application gateway market share is expected to increase by USD 1.32 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.46%. Download a sample now!

Backup-as-a-service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 32%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 14.29 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

29.52

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acronis International GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Quantum Corp., and International Business Machines Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Internet Services and infrastucture market

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Engineering phase

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Marketing and sales

2.3.5 Support activities

2.3.6 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Online backup

  • Cloud backup

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Online backup - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Online backup - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Online backup - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cloud backup - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Cloud backup - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Cloud backup - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

  • North America

  • APAC

  • Europe

  • South America

  • MEA

North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2020 and 2025, which is slower than the overall market

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1 Increasing demand to shift from CAPEX to OPEX model

8.1.2 Growing need to simplify solutions for backup

8.1.3 Need to comply with regulations

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Possibilities of failure during implementation

8.2.2 Bandwidth limitations among enterprises

8.2.3 Data security and privacy concerns associated with cloud

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Exponential growth in the volume of data

8.3.2 Increasing use of IoT

8.3.3 Rise in the number of cyberthreats

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acronis International GmbH

Exhibit 43: Acronis International GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 44: Acronis International GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 45: Acronis International GmbH-Key news

Exhibit 46: Acronis International GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 47: Alphabet Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 49: Alphabet Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 50: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 52: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 54: Amazon.com Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 55: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 57: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Cisco Systems Inc.-Key news

Exhibit 60: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 62: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Dell Technologies Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 65: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 71: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 72: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: International Business Machines Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 74: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 76: Microsoft Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Microsoft Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 79: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 NetApp Inc.

Exhibit 81: NetApp Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 82: NetApp Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 83: NetApp Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: NetApp Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Quantum Corp.

Exhibit 85: Quantum Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 86: Quantum Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Quantum Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 88: Quantum Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: Quantum Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/backup-as-a-service-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-14-29-billion-from-2020-to-2025--driven-by-increasing-demand-to-shift-from-capex-to-opex-model--technavio-301536922.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • A number of insiders bought Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

    Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like...

  • Here's Why We're Watching Ionic Rare Earths' (ASX:IXR) Cash Burn Situation

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. Indeed, Ionic Rare Earths ( ASX:IXR...

  • Should Weakness in Genetic Signatures Limited's (ASX:GSS) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Genetic Signatures' (ASX:GSS) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • Tycoon Adani’s Australia Chief Says Shunned Coal Needs Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Gautam Adani’s top executive in Australia is calling for more support for a coal sector that’s being shunned by banks and insurers in the shift away from fossil fuels.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. S

  • China Plans Policies to Rescue Growth, Support Tech Platforms

    (Bloomberg) -- China may soon reveal more policies intended to rescue the economy after top leaders vowed to meet growth targets without compromising on the country’s stringent Covid Zero strategy. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.

  • A Package Drop Box Can Protect Your Parcels from Porch Pirates

    Tired of losing packages to thieves? The solution might be easier than you think.

  • JD.com, Pinduoduo Added to Chinese Companies Facing Delisting in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators added more than 80 companies, including JD.com Inc., Pinduoduo Inc. and Bilibili Inc., to an expanding list of firms that face possible expulsion from American exchanges because of Beijing’s refusal to allow access to the businesses’ financial audits.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftInd

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Skyworks Solutions Continues in a Downtrend

    In our last technical review of Skyworks Solutions back on November 18, we wrote that "I don't think SWKS is entirely out of the woods yet, so I would defer purchases for the time being. Another look could be worthwhile in a few weeks perhaps.

  • How the EU ban on Russian oil could benefit Russia

    The European Union will halt all imports of crude and refined oil from Russia by the end of 2022, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on May 4. Europe as a whole currently gets one-quarter of its oil from Russia, with a wide range between countries—Germany gets just 12% of its oil from Russia, while for Slovakia it’s 96%. Oil is one of the main sources of funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine—to the tune of $285 million per day.

  • GM has 4 new plants coming to 'have control over battery cell manufacture': Mary Barra

    In the years ahead, GM (GM) says, it's aiming to be a leading manufacturer of batteries as well as cars.

  • Intel to add hundreds of jobs in Atlanta starting at six-figure salaries

    The Santa Clara, California-headquartered company plans to hire over 100 jobs averaging salaries over $100,000 for a division focused on software innovation.

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock, Boosting Bet on Oil Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up about 5.9 million more shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett piles deeper into its bet on the oil giant.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Des

  • Apple Hires 31-Year Ford Veteran to Ramp Up Electric-Car Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has recruited a longtime Ford Motor Co. executive who helped lead safety efforts and vehicle engineering, a sign the iPhone maker is again ramping up development of an electric car. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Und

  • Europe Confronts Difficult Path in Making a Russian Oil Ban Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s move to ban Russian crude this year will cause major headaches but it should just about be workable if some countries are shown leniency. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansThere’s st

  • AMD tops earnings estimates on strong gaming growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discusses first quarter earnings for AMD.

  • How to Retire With $5 Million

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Why electric cars are getting pricier even as batteries get cheaper

    Since 2012, the lithium-ion batteries that power electric cars have gotten about 80% cheaper. But electric vehicles have gotten 85% more expensive.

  • Oil edges up on EU's proposed Russian oil ban, but weak China data weighs

    Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, as a European Union proposal for new sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on crude in six months, offset concerns over Chinese demand. Brent crude futures had climbed 35 cents, or 0.3%, to $110.49 a barrel by 0209 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.2%, to $108.06 a barrel. The sanctions proposal, which was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and needs unanimous backing by the 27 EU countries to take effect, includes phasing out supplies of Russian crude in six months and refined products by the end of 2022.

  • TurboTax reaches settlement to pay $141 million for allegedly deceiving customers into paying for tax prep that should have been free

    The multi-state agreement will reimburse around 4.4 million low-income TurboTax customers who were allegedly pushed into paying for services they didn’t need to.