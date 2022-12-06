U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

Bacterial Cell Culture Market to Reach USD 5.2 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

The increase in adoption of bacterial cell culture for food testing, rise in usage of bacterial cell culture in animal feed, and increase in adoption of bacterial cell culture techniques in biopharmaceuticals drive the growth of the global bacterial cell culture market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Bacterial Cell Culture Market by Product Type (Media, Reagents, Sera), by Application (Disease Diagnosis, Food Testing, Water Testing, Others), by End user (Diagnostic Centers, Food Industry, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global bacterial cell culture industry generated $2.8 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $5.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Prime determinants of growth

The increase in adoption of bacterial cell culture for food testing, rise in usage of bacterial cell culture in animal feed, and increase in adoption of bacterial cell culture techniques in biopharmaceuticals drive the growth of the global bacterial cell culture market. However, lack of skilled professionals for handling this advanced healthcare infrastructure as well as the high investment associated with the research and development restrict the market growth. Moreover, increase in healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in the biotechnology field present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16010

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global bacterial cell culture market, as there was a surge in research studies for the sake of developing treatment options for the symptoms related to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

  • Furthermore, the development of vaccines led to the rise in the demand for the culture media and associated equipment.

  • In addition, an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases raised the need for vaccines which resulted in much research and development. This led to an increase in the number of clinical trials, thereby creating the demand for bacterial cell culture products.

  • In addition, regularization of supply chain of medications by key players and a rise in the number of patient visits for investigation and treatment are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market post-pandemic.

The media segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the media segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global bacterial cell culture market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the advancement and development in the cell culture media which offers various advantages and high purity cultures.

The disease diagnosis segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the food testing segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global bacterial cell culture market. This is due to the strict regulations put forth by the government regarding food testing and usage of bacterial cell culture in food testing. However, the disease diagnosis segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue in 2031. This is owing to the wide application of bacterial cell culture in the diagnosis of various diseases.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16010

The others segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the others segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global bacterial cell culture market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031, attributed to the rise in research and development activities.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global bacterial cell culture market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of key players, rising government initiatives, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about the innovations in the healthcare sector in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031, due to the increase in the need for better healthcare facilities and huge investments by public and private market players in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Eiken Chemical Co, Ltd.

  • EMD (Merck) Millipore

  • Hi-Media Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

  • Neogen Corporation

  • BioMérieux S.A.

  • Biokel Scientific

  • Danaher Corporation

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Drug Delivery Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
Coronary Stents Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
Precision Medicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
North America IVD Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
Body Fat Reduction Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bacterial-cell-culture-market-to-reach-usd-5-2-billion-globally-by-2031-at-6-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301695899.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

