Bacterial Cell Culture Market to Reach USD 5.2 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Bacterial Cell Culture Market by Product Type (Media, Reagents, Sera), by Application (Disease Diagnosis, Food Testing, Water Testing, Others), by End user (Diagnostic Centers, Food Industry, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global bacterial cell culture industry generated $2.8 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $5.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

The increase in adoption of bacterial cell culture for food testing, rise in usage of bacterial cell culture in animal feed, and increase in adoption of bacterial cell culture techniques in biopharmaceuticals drive the growth of the global bacterial cell culture market. However, lack of skilled professionals for handling this advanced healthcare infrastructure as well as the high investment associated with the research and development restrict the market growth. Moreover, increase in healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in the biotechnology field present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global bacterial cell culture market, as there was a surge in research studies for the sake of developing treatment options for the symptoms related to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Furthermore, the development of vaccines led to the rise in the demand for the culture media and associated equipment.

In addition, an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases raised the need for vaccines which resulted in much research and development. This led to an increase in the number of clinical trials, thereby creating the demand for bacterial cell culture products.

In addition, regularization of supply chain of medications by key players and a rise in the number of patient visits for investigation and treatment are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market post-pandemic.

The media segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the media segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global bacterial cell culture market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the advancement and development in the cell culture media which offers various advantages and high purity cultures.

The disease diagnosis segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the food testing segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global bacterial cell culture market. This is due to the strict regulations put forth by the government regarding food testing and usage of bacterial cell culture in food testing. However, the disease diagnosis segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue in 2031. This is owing to the wide application of bacterial cell culture in the diagnosis of various diseases.

The others segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the others segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global bacterial cell culture market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031, attributed to the rise in research and development activities.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global bacterial cell culture market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of key players, rising government initiatives, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about the innovations in the healthcare sector in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031, due to the increase in the need for better healthcare facilities and huge investments by public and private market players in this region.

