U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,354.19
    -3.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,919.84
    -50.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,746.40
    +32.49 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,186.18
    +3.98 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.10
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3660
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1770
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,437.89
    -2,330.58 (-5.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.33
    -47.52 (-4.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Bactiguard completes a directed new share issue to AMF, raising approximately SEK 228 million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The board of directors of Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) ("Bactiguard") has resolved on a directed new share issue of 1,500,000 B shares at a price of SEK 152 per share, corresponding to approximately SEK 228 million.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Bactiguard has, based on the authorisation granted by the general meeting on April 28, 2021, resolved on a directed new share issue of 1,500,000 B shares. The subscription price in the directed new share issue is set to SEK 152 per share, which corresponds to a premium of 0.3 percent in relation to the closing price on Nasdaq Stockholm on September 21, 2021. Bactiguard receives approximately SEK 228 million before transaction costs through the directed new share issue.

The shares have been subscribed by the Swedish pension fund AMF. The proceeds from the directed new share issue will be used to accelerate Bactiguard's growth and business development through investments in the marketing and sales organisation, the clinical and operational capacity as well as to enable strategic smaller acquisitions.

"The need for Bactiguard's products and the number of license discussions has never been greater. Our product portfolio has never been stronger, partly due to our acquisition of Vigilenz in 2020. Bactiguard must take advantage of such a growth opportunity and capital must not hold us back. During the past twelve months, Bactiguard has strengthened its management team with key recruitments. Additional capital to build our sales, marketing and production organisation as well as to evaluate strategic smaller acquisitions is a prerequisite for reaching the company's full potential." says Thomas von Koch, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has utilized the authorisation granted by the general meeting to direct the new issue to a single investor, instead of conducting a rights issue, since it has been assessed that for Bactiguard, and therefore also for the shareholders, it is the most advantageous way of raising the required capital.

The Board of Directors considers it to be long-term beneficial for Bactiguard and the shareholders that the shareholder base is complemented with AMF, being a reputable, financially strong and a long-term investor, and that this can be done on attractive terms and in a time and cost-effective manner and that the institutional ownership increases.

The Board of Directors also notes that the identified need of additional capital is rather limited and that the costs for a rights issue would be high in relation to the raised capital and further notes that the newly issued B shares only correspond to approximately 4.3 percent of the total number of shares after the directed new share issue.

The Board of Directors have especially considered that the subscription price negotiated with AMF exceeds Bactiguard's share price, that AMF was not a shareholder prior to the directed new share issue and that the major shareholders agree with the Board of Directors' assessment and are positive to the transaction. Therefore, the Board of Directors' assessment is that the reasons to complete the new share issue in this way clearly outweigh the reasons motivating the principal rule of new issues with pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders.

Through the directed new share issue, the total number of shares will increase by 1,500,000, from 33,543,885 to 35,043,885, corresponding to approximately 4.3 percent of the total number of shares in Bactiguard after the directed new share issue. The total number of votes in Bactiguard will increase by 1,500,000, from 69,543,885 to 71,043,885 after the directed new share issue. The share capital increases with SEK 37,500, from SEK 838,597.125 to SEK 876,097.125.

The Board of Directors of Bactiguard will not, without approval from Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, resolve on any further share issue during a period of 180 days following settlement in the directed share issue.

Advisors

Bactiguard has, in connection with the directed new share issue, appointed Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB ("SEB") as financial advisor and Advokatfirman Vinge as legal advisor.

For more information, please contact:
Cecilia Edström, CEO, phone: +46 440 58 80
Gabriella Björknert Caracciolo, CFO and vice president, phone: +46 72 141 62 49

Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) is required by the EU market abuse regulation to announce the information disclosed herein. The information was submitted, through the agency of the CFO, for announcement September 21, 2021 at 23.59 CEST.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bactiguard-holding-ab--publ-/r/bactiguard-completes-a-directed-new-share-issue-to-amf--raising-approximately-sek-228-million,c3419219

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9686/3419219/1471374.pdf

210921 Bactiguard completes a directed new share issue to AMF, raising approximately SEK 228 million

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bactiguard-completes-a-directed-new-share-issue-to-amf-raising-approximately-sek-228-million-301382115.html

SOURCE Bactiguard Holding AB (publ)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed down 4.1% in Tuesday trading after the House of Mouse disclosed a disappointing forecast for growth in its Disney+ division. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs "Communacopia" conference today, Disney CEO Bob Chapek estimated that fiscal fourth quarter paid subscribers to Disney's streaming service will rise by only "low single-digit millions". Chapek went on to explain that Disney exceeded expectations, netting 12.4 million new customers in Q3, but "hit some headwinds" in Q4 (that's this current quarter for Disney), reports Variety magazine.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why DraftKings Stock Plunged 8.2% Today

    What happened  Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 8.2% in trading on Tuesday after reportedly making an offer to acquire global competitor Entain (LSE: ENT). Entain's shares jumped over 20% on the report, but investors didn't like the move from DraftKings quite as much.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Uber raises guidance, Lennar dips amid supply shortage, Nvidia stock caught in Evergrande fears

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Emily McCormick break down Tuesday's stocks on the move, which include: Uber shares seeing a jump in the market as a result of a more optimistic outlook for the company, Lennar stock dipping as supply chain constraints continue to plague the company, and Nvidia getting caught up in the Evergrande crisis.

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST): Forecasts Need to Rise Significantly to Justify Lofty Valuation

    Upstart and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), appear to now be the preferred stocks in the fintech space, as larger fintech companies PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL) and Square (NYSE: SQ) have traded lower over the same period. The question now is whether Upstart has run too far too quickly.

  • QuantumScape Stock Pops As EV Battery Maker Snags Deal With Another 'Top 10' Automaker

    The unnamed OEM was impressed with QuantumScape's early solid-state battery cells, a next-gen technology. QuantumScape stock soared.

  • Why Uber Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) jumped 11.5% on Tuesday after the ridesharing giant boosted its financial forecast.  So what Uber now expects to generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of negative $25 million in the third quarter.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • 10 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that just received a Sell rating from analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts. The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the social media amplification of […]

  • Why Bausch Health Companies Stock Zoomed 8% Higher Today

    Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) was a very healthy stock Wednesday. Analyst Chris Schott from JPMorgan Chase's J.P. Morgan pointed out in his note that a sum-of-the-parts calculation indicates to him that Bausch stock could be worth around $40 (although he's maintaining his $38 price target). The prognosticator is also maintaining his overweight (buy) recommendation on the stock.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • AT&T’s CEO Says the Stock Is Undervalued. That Won’t Be Fixed Soon.

    CEO John Stankey spoke about valuation, and the company’s leaner, meaner, telecom-focused future, at an investor event on Tuesday.

  • Aurora Cannabis Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call and Related Year End Informational Filings to Monday, September 27, 2021

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has rescheduled its conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 to Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, and file its related annual disclosure documen

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Adobe Posts Strong Earnings. Why It Wasn’t Enough to Boost the Stock.

    Adobe reported fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales that beat Wall Street expectations, but the shares still slipped.