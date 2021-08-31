U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

Bactiguard recruits Chief Licensing Officer to accelerate growth

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl Johan Fredin, with many years of international experience from leading companies and positions in pharmaceuticals, MedTech and healthcare, has been recruited to a new role as Chief Licensing Officer. Carl Johan, whose most recent position was with Mölnlycke, will take up his new role on 1 October and report to the CEO.

"The interest in Bactiguard's technology is clearly increasing and our ambition is to accelerate the development of new license agreements and innovative applications for infection prevention together with our partners. To do so we need to strengthen our team", says Cecilia Edström, CEO.

"Carl Johan Fredin has a broad international management experience within life science, ranging from sales and marketing in pharma and MedTech to leading private othopedic clinics and developing digital solutions for elderly care. He also has a genuine passion for infection prevention and in-depth knowledge of wound care. I am convinced that Carl Johan will contribute both strategically and practically to developing Bactiguard's licensing business and warmly welcome him to the management team", Cecilia Edström continues.

"It´s with a feeling of pride, joy and honour that I'm looking forward to joining the Bactiguard team and fulfilling its mission of saving more lives. I am impressed by the potential of the existing portfolio for infection prevention and the opportunities of extending the use of the Bactiguard technology to new applications. Together we will accelerate the pace of reducing healthcare related infections, improving patient safety and reducing the use of antibiotics. By doing so, we will add value to our customers, patients, the healthcare sector, as well as our shareholders", says Carl Johan Fredin.

Carl Johan Fredin is 55 years old and has successfully led and developed teams in leading pharma and MedTech companies, including Glaxo Smith Kline, Janssen, Mundipharma, Doro and, most recently Mölnlycke. He has also been the CEO of Ortho Center in Gothenburg and Malmoe, as well as Sales and Marketing Director at Aleris. He has an MBA in business from the University of Stockholm and has served as an officer in the Swedish Armed Forces.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Edström, CEO, phone +46 8 440 58 80

