This Bacui Technologies International Insider Increased Their Holding By 268% Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of Bacui Technologies International Ltd.'s (Catalist:YYB ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bacui Technologies International

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Jiantao Chen bought S$993k worth of shares at a price of S$0.0081 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of S$0.004. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Jiantao Chen was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Jiantao Chen bought a total of 182.58m shares over the year at an average price of S$0.0087. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Bacui Technologies International insiders own 56% of the company, worth about S$2.4m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bacui Technologies International Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Bacui Technologies International shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Bacui Technologies International insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Bacui Technologies International.

