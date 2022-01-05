U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

Bad-to-the-Bone Pitbull NFTs Save Cuddly Pets: Angry Pitbull Club Yields Huge Donation to Animal Rescue

Angry Pitbull Club
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dogs were let out, and the party was pumpin’: On December 23, 2021, The Angry Pitbull Club debuted a series of 10,000 unique NFTs, with a commitment of honoring cats and dogs all across America through saving their lives and giving pets second chances and happy homes. The Club promised to donate 10 percent of initial mint sales to Best Friends Animal Society—a no-kill sanctuary for homeless and special-needs animals.

After the sales closed, Angry Pitbull Club put its money where its mouth is, donating $276,513.96 in Ethereum (ETH) to Best Friends. It made for a very happy holiday for the nonprofit organization, which operates the nation’s largest sanctuary for homeless animals, providing adoption, spay/neuter, and educational programs.

The Angry Pitbull Club is owned by funnyhoodvidz and hoodville, two first-of-their-kind underground meme pages that have built cult-like followings and warm, supportive communities. Inspired by their love of their pet pitbulls and other animals, the owners of both pages decided to take digital art to the next level by unleashing some good deeds unto the world.

Angry Pitbull Club NFTs ooze B-movie charm and playful biker-chic cool. The images are tough-guy profile cartoons of skeletal pitbulls rocking bandanas, baseball hats, prison garb, and other rugged street couture. The NFTs, which represent community through ownership, are stored as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain, and owning an Angry Pitbull comes with exclusive benefits reserved only for group members.

The mint sale of their NFT series was a sell-out success, hitting the top five in transaction volume traded on leading NFT marketplace OpenSea on the first day it went live. This was accomplished with no traditional marketing other than posts on their social media channels and grassroots support from their community of followers, and fellow artists/creators. In addition, the gift to Best Friends was the largest donation the society has ever received in cryptocurrency.

As Angry Pitbull Club moves forward, the group has its sights set on other ways to create a positive impact. The Club has implemented mental health channels in its Discord server and has created Twitter spaces to help educate people on NFTs, including what they are and how to avoid being scammed. In all of their endeavors, the creators want to continue to allow their followers, NFT holders, and visitors to experience a community like no other — a place where they truly belong — whether they showed up for the NFTs, the memes, or simply to be a part of something bigger than themselves.

Learn more and follow Angry Pitbull Club here.

For media inquiries:
Dawn Kamerling
The Press House
dawn@thepresshouse.com
www.thepresshouse.com


