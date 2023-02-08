U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,119.15
    -44.85 (-1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,961.24
    -195.45 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,908.86
    -204.93 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.00
    -31.61 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.39
    +1.25 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.40
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0717
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    -0.0210 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4090
    +0.3370 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,843.75
    -258.08 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.25
    -10.64 (-1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Baden Provides Update On Proposed Transaction With NorthStar Gaming Inc.

Baden Resources Inc.
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baden Resources Inc. (CSE: BDN) ("Baden" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced proposed reverse-takeover (the "Proposed Transaction") by NorthStar Gaming Inc. ("NorthStar").

Baden and NorthStar have agreed to amend the terms of their business combination to extend the outside date for completion of the Proposed Transaction to February 28, 2023. During December 2022, NorthStar completed its previously announced financing for gross proceeds of $12,250,000.

The parties continue to work towards satisfying all conditions of closing of the Proposed Transaction, including obtaining all stock exchange approvals and the Company will update its shareholders as further developments arise.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Howard Milne, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact Howard Milne, CEO at 604-377-8994 email hdmcap@shaw.ca 

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain “forward-looking information or statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. In this press release, forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the completion of the Proposed Transaction. These statements are based on the Company's assumption that all conditions of closing of the Proposed Transaction will be satisfied. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks and uncertainties including the risk that the parties will not be able to satisfy the conditions of the closing of the Proposed Transaction. Forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lumen Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), a cloud connectivity and security solutions company, were plunging Wednesday after it reported its fourth-quarter results. The company actually beat Wall Street's consensus estimates for the quarter, but investors focused their attention on management's disappointing guidance. Lumen's non-GAAP earnings per share were down 15% from the year-ago quarter to $0.43, but that easily outpaced analysts' average estimate of $0.19 for the quarter.

  • Why Enphase Energy's Stock Popped Then Dropped Today

    Expectations for a slowdown in some of Enphase's business in the first quarter took the air out of the stock today.

  • Why Teva Pharmaceutical Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) were sliding 5.4% lower as of 11:47 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The decline came after the drugmaker announced its 2022 full-year and fourth-quarter results. Teva reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.88 billion, down 5% year over year.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • CVS stock rises on earnings beat, Oak Street Health deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for CVS.

  • 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now

    Overall, economic growth has slowed down over the past year or so, and many businesses are suffering as a result. In fact, some well-established businesses with clear paths to profitability are still growing at annualized rates of 50% or more -- and here are two that look especially promising. In the latest quarter, CrowdStrike's revenue grew 53% year over year despite the challenging economic climate, and while the company isn't consistently profitable yet on its bottom line, it is generating more free cash flow than ever before.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • Lumen stock plunges toward levels not seen in 34 years amid a ‘reset’

    The telecommunications company pressed the reset button and disappointed Wall Street with its outlook in a Tuesday afternoon report

  • Why Capri Holdings Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

    Shares of luxury fashion company Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) dropped like a rock on Wednesday after the company delivered quarterly results and financial guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Capri Holdings stock was down by a whopping 25%, pushing it below where it was trading exactly 10 years ago. Wall Street's reaction to Capri Holdings' results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter looks a little extreme when considering its top-line figure.

  • Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row

    Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Roared 9% Higher This Morning

    What happened After selling off 11% on Tuesday, shares of artificial intelligence stock C3.ai (NYSE: AI) roared back this morning, gaining 8.9% through 10:30 a.m. ET. It wasn't anything that C3.ai said or did, however, that sparked this rally.

  • Google Stock Tumbles 8% After Its Bard AI Ad Shows Inaccurate Answer

    Google stock tumbled early Wednesday after an ad for the company's new Bard service showed the AI chatbot offering an inaccurate answer.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond bears may be exposed to one more stock price surge: Analyst

    The future remains highly uncertain for Bed Bath & Beyond.

  • Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE: CMP) had tumbled nearly 13% at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International got "off to a mixed start" in its fiscal year, according to comments by CEO Kevin Crutchfield in the earnings press release. While results improved in its salt division, weak demand in its plant nutrition segment and cost pressures hurt its financial results.

  • 2 Stocks With Multi-Bagger Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stocks may be up and down right now, but the current market environment won't last forever. Here are two top growth stocks with the potential to generate multi-bagger portfolio returns in the years ahead that investors may want to consider scooping up right now. Upstart has facilitated more than $30 billion in loans since its inception, and now offers a range of products, including personal loans and auto loans.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall after Powell remarks, as earnings rush in

    U.S. stocks sank Wednesday as another bout of earnings results hit traders' desks, while enthusiasm from the previous session over Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's embrace of "disinflation" faded.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q4 performance was affected by decline in revenues across all segments.