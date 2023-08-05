Badger Infrastructure Solutions Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$3.1m

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.'s (TSE:BDGI) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Badger Infrastructure Solutions

The Independent Chair of the Board, Glen Roane, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$531k worth of shares at a price of CA$26.55 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (CA$33.86). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 14% of Glen Roane's holding. Notably Glen Roane was also the biggest buyer, having purchased CA$3.1m worth of shares.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$3.1m for 113.98k shares. On the other hand they divested 31.88k shares, for CA$883k. In total, Badger Infrastructure Solutions insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about CA$26.92. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Badger Infrastructure Solutions insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, seven insiders shelled out CA$908k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Badger Infrastructure Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Badger Infrastructure Solutions insiders own about CA$8.8m worth of shares (which is 0.8% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Badger Infrastructure Solutions Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Badger Infrastructure Solutions insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Badger Infrastructure Solutions has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

