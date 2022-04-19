Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Confirms Release Date for Q1 2022 Results and Filing of Management Information Circular Prepared in Connection With 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (“Badger”) confirms the release date for its Q1 2022 results (the “Results”) and the filing of its management information circular (the “Circular”) prepared in connection with its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. MT (the “Meeting”).



Release of Q1 2022 Results

Badger expects to release the Results on Thursday, May 12, 2022, after the close of market trading. A conference call and webcast for investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives to discuss the Results is scheduled for 7:00 a.m. MT on Friday, May 13, 2022. Internet users can listen to the call live, or as an archived call, on Badger’s website at: www.badgerinc.com under Investor Relations: Events, Webcasts & Presentations. To participate in the call, dial: 1-844-740-2014 and enter passcode 3993527. A playback of the call will be available until Friday, May 27, 2022. To access the playback, dial: 1-855-859-2056 and enter passcode 3993527.

Filing of Management Information Circular

Badger has filed the Circular prepared in connection with the Meeting, which is being held virtually again in light of public health concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Registered shareholders, duly appointed proxyholders and guests may access the Meeting online at https://meetnow.global/ML52MDD. Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders may participate in the Meeting. Following the formal portion of the Meeting, a presentation will be given by Paul Vanderberg, President & Chief Executive Officer of Badger.

For further information on the Meeting, including with respect to the business to be covered, procedures for voting and asking questions and other technical information, please see the Circular and the other meeting materials as filed on www.SEDAR.com and on our website at www.badgerinc.com under Investor Relations: Events, Webcasts & Presentations. Badger encourages all shareholders to read the Circular and the other meeting materials.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSX:BDGI) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. These market segments consist primarily of infrastructure projects in areas such as energy generation, electricity and natural gas transmission networks, roads and highways, telecommunications, water and sewage treatment and general municipal infrastructure. Customers in these segments typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, particularly in large urban centers where safety and economic risks are high and therefore non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements. Badger’s key technology is the Badger HydrovacTM, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger HydrovacTM uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving Badger the opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

For further information:

Paul Vanderberg, President & Chief Executive Officer

Darren Yaworsky, Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Trevor Carson, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

ATCO Centre II

Suite 400, 919 - 11th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1P3

Telephone (403) 264-8500

Fax (403) 228-9773

Source: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.



