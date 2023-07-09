Is Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.'s (TSE:BDGI) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last week. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Badger Infrastructure Solutions' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Badger Infrastructure Solutions is:

12% = US$26m ÷ US$221m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.12.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Badger Infrastructure Solutions seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.4% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. For this reason, Badger Infrastructure Solutions' five year net income decline of 41% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared Badger Infrastructure Solutions' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 6.6% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is BDGI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BDGI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Badger Infrastructure Solutions Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a high three-year median payout ratio of 63% (that is, it is retaining 37% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Badger Infrastructure Solutions by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Moreover, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Badger Infrastructure Solutions has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

