Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.'s (TSE:BDGI) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Badger Infrastructure Solutions' (TSE:BDGI) stock is up by a considerable 17% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Badger Infrastructure Solutions' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Badger Infrastructure Solutions is:

17% = US$41m ÷ US$246m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.17.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions' Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, Badger Infrastructure Solutions seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 15%. As you might expect, the 30% net income decline reported by Badger Infrastructure Solutions is a bit of a surprise. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared Badger Infrastructure Solutions' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 9.5% over the last few years.

TSX:BDGI Past Earnings Growth December 29th 2023

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Badger Infrastructure Solutions is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Badger Infrastructure Solutions Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Badger Infrastructure Solutions' declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 63% (or a retention ratio of 37%). With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Badger Infrastructure Solutions by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

In addition, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 24% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Badger Infrastructure Solutions' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 26%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Badger Infrastructure Solutions has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

