Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.1725

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.1725 per share on the 15th of January. This makes the dividend yield 1.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 193% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 124.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.357 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.5. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.4% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Badger Infrastructure Solutions' EPS has declined at around 5.4% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Our Thoughts On Badger Infrastructure Solutions' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Badger Infrastructure Solutions is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Badger Infrastructure Solutions that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

