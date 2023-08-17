BAE buys Nasa supplier for $5.6bn as it enters defence space race

BAE has purchased Ball Aerospace, a NASA supplier that makes satellite instruments used on the James Webb space telescope - HANDOUT/NASA/AFP via Getty Images

BAE Systems has agreed to buy Nasa supplier Ball Aerospace for $5.6bn (£4.4bn), as the defence giant ventures further into the space sector.

The blockbuster deal is the biggest in BAE’s history and will allow it to push deeper into space, which is seen as a booming sector and worth more than $200bn in the US.

Ball Aerospace, which has 5,200 employees, sells hi-tech equipment to Nasa and the Pentagon, as well as working with the Hubble and James Webb telescopes.

The deal will also improve BAE’s standing in the US, which is the firm’s biggest market and accounts for 44pc of its revenues.

This is followed by the UK, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

BAE, which makes the UK’s Typhoon fighter jets and all of its attack and nuclear submarines, has seen orders soar in the last year following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE, said: “The proposed acquisition of Ball Aerospace is a unique opportunity to add a high quality, fast-growing, technology-focused business.

“It’s rare that a business of this quality, scale and complementary capabilities, with strong growth prospects and a close fit to our strategy, becomes available.”

BAE Systems chief Charles Woodburn hailed the ‘strong growth prospects and a close fit’ the Ball Aerospace deal provided - Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Earlier this month, BAE said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and funding for the UK’s next generation of ballistic missile-carrying nuclear submarines had boosted sales.

Revenues jumped 11pc to £12bn for the first six months of the year, with further increases forecast.

In May, BAE was awarded a £1.8bn contract to build 246 CV90 armoured vehicles for the Czech Republic.

The vehicle is a big seller for BAE and has been bought by Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Slovakia, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

Sweden has agreed to donate 51 of them to Ukraine.

Sales also came from Poland, which purchased anti-aircraft missiles from MBDA, the European missile maker in which BAE has a stake.

Mr Woodburn has also discussed setting up weapons production inside Ukraine during talks with the country’s Volodymyr Zelensky, in a further sign of Britain’s role in arming Ukrainian forces.

