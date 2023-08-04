BAE Systems First Half 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

BAE Systems (LON:BA.) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£11.0b (up 13% from 1H 2022).

Net income: UK£965.0m (up 57% from 1H 2022).

Profit margin: 8.8% (up from 6.3% in 1H 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: UK£0.32 (up from UK£0.20 in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

BAE Systems Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 7.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 43%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 2.9% growth forecast for the Aerospace & Defense industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Aerospace & Defense industry.

The company's shares are up 8.5% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of BAE Systems' balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.