U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,070.75
    +13.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,015.00
    +112.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,991.75
    +26.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,790.60
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.21
    +0.24 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,984.60
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.29 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0857
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.05
    -0.92 (-4.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2350
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4860
    -0.2590 (-0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,721.48
    +624.66 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    623.80
    +22.83 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.69
    +37.42 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

BAE Systems to work with Heart Aerospace on electric airplane battery

Reuters
·1 min read
Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's BAE Systems said on Thursday it would collaborate with Sweden's Heart Aerospace in developing a battery system for Heart's ES-30 regional electric airplane.

The ES-30 will be powered by four electric motors, with an all-electric range of 200 kilometers, an extended reserve hybrid range of 400 kilometers with 30 passengers and an ability to fly up to 800 kilometers with 25 passengers, BAE Systems said.

Heart Aerospace has a total of 230 orders and 100 options for the ES-30, along with letter of intent for an additional 108 airplanes.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by William Schomberg and Sarah Young)

Recommended Stories