BAE Systems' (LON:BA.) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA.) will increase its dividend on the 30th of November to £0.115, which is 11% higher than last year's payment from the same period of £0.104. This takes the annual payment to 2.7% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

BAE Systems' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, BAE Systems was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 7.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 42% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

BAE Systems Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.195 total annually to £0.27. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.3% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. BAE Systems has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 23% per annum. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

We Really Like BAE Systems' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 16 analysts we track are forecasting for BAE Systems for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

