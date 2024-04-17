BAE Systems PLC's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance of BAE Systems PLC

BAE Systems PLC (BAESY) recently announced a dividend of $0.93 per share, payable on 2024-06-10, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-18. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into BAE Systems PLC's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does BAE Systems PLC Do?

BAE Systems is a British global defense, security, and aerospace company and the largest defense contractor in Europe; it is one of six prime contractors to the U.S. Department of Defense. For reporting purposes, the company has five operating segments: electronics systems is the group's U.S.- and U.K.-based electronic warfare systems; the cyber, security, and intelligence segment supplies intelligence and security solutions to the U.S. government; platforms and services manufactures combat vehicles and munitions and performs ship repair services to the U.S. Defense Department; the air segment includes BAE's share of U.S. and European air programs as well as its businesses in Saudi Arabia and Australia; and the maritime segment comprises U.K. land- and marine-based activities.

A Glimpse at BAE Systems PLC's Dividend History

BAE Systems PLC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2003. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annual basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down BAE Systems PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, BAE Systems PLC currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.12% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.26%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

BAE Systems PLC's dividend yield of 2.12% is near a 10-year low and underperforms 23.91% of global competitors in the Aerospace & Defense industry, suggesting that the company's dividend yield may not be a compelling proposition for income investors.

Over the past three years, BAE Systems PLC's annual dividend growth rate was 6.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 4.80% per year. And over the past decade, BAE Systems PLC's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.20%.

Based on BAE Systems PLC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of BAE Systems PLC stock as of today is approximately 2.68%.

BAE Systems PLC's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, BAE Systems PLC's dividend payout ratio is 0.45.

BAE Systems PLC's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks BAE Systems PLC's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. BAE Systems PLC's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and BAE Systems PLC's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. BAE Systems PLC's revenue has increased by approximately 7.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 51.25% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, BAE Systems PLC's earnings increased by approximately 12.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 55.56% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 6.50%, which outperforms approximately 51.16% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, BAE Systems PLC's upcoming dividend, historical dividend performance, and growth metrics present a mixed picture for value investors. The company's consistent dividend history and expectations for increased payments suggest a commitment to returning value to shareholders. However, its near 10-year low dividend yield compared to industry peers might not be as attractive for those seeking immediate income. The sustainability of BAE Systems PLC's dividends is supported by a reasonable payout ratio, solid profitability, and a good growth rank. These factors indicate that the company has the capacity to maintain or even grow its dividend payouts in the future. As value investors consider BAE Systems PLC for their portfolios, they should weigh the potential for long-term dividend growth against the current yield and overall investment thesis. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

