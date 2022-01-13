U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

BAE Systems selects United Rotorcraft as the Supplier of the Year at its third annual “Partner2Win” Symposium

United Rotorcraft
·2 min read

BAE Systems

Partner2Win 2021
Partner2Win 2021
Partner2Win 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Rotorcraft announced today it received the BAE Systems Partner2Win 2021 Supplier of the Year Award for the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) program based on exceptional performance and contributions to BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business.

“We are honored to receive an award that aligns so closely with our company’s purpose”, said United Rotorcraft President, Larry Alexandre. He continued, “We could not be more proud of the efforts and support our teammates have brought to this program, which continues to provide mission critical equipment to our country’s heroes when they need it the most.”

BAE Systems’ Partner2Win is a global program designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers at their locations to transfer best practices and ensure that the components and materials that compose BAE Systems products meet the highest quality standards.

“Our suppliers have overcome many challenges posed by the COVID pandemic to sustain deliveries of our products to Army, Marines, and Navy customers,” said Andy Corea, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business. “By partnering with the highest performing suppliers in the industry – such as United Rotorcraft, we have and will continue to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Learn more about BAE Systems Partner2Win Supplier Symposium here.

About BAE Systems:

BAE Systems provides some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The company employs a skilled workforce of more than 83,000 employees worldwide and operations in 30 states across the U.S. Working with customers and local partners, BAE Systems develops, engineers, manufactures, and supports products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and people, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

About United Rotorcraft:

United Rotorcraft (www.unitedrotorcraft.com) specializes in the design, manufacture and installation of ground and aerial mission critical equipment for front line workers, from firefighting and law enforcement, to HEMS and MEDEVAC.

Contacts: For more information on United Rotorcraft, please visit our website, contact us at UnitedRotorcraft@airmethods.com, or Ramy Nasralla at Ramy.Nasralla@airmethods.com.

Attachment


