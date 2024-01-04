BAE Systems signs U.S. Army deal for M777 gun structures

LONDON (Reuters) - BAE Systems said on Thursday it had signed a deal worth up to $50 million with the U.S. Army to supply structures for the M777 gun, in a move that would likely enable it to restart the production of a weapon that has been donated to Ukraine.

The British defence company said it would work with its suppliers in the UK and the U.S. to produce the titanium structures, with the first deliveries planned in 2025.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)