BAE wins contract to build next-generation Aukus submarines

The design of the SSN-AUKUS submarine has been agreed by the UK and Australia to maximise efficiency - BAE

BAE Systems has won a multi-billion pound contract to build Australia’s next-generation nuclear-powered submarines in a major boost for British industry and jobs.

As part of the Aukus defence pact with the UK and the US, the Australian government has chosen BAE alongside domestic defence company ASC Pty to deliver the vessels in the early 2040s.

The SSN-Aukus subs will be used by both the Royal Navy and Royal Australian Navy and will be the “largest, most powerful and advanced” attack submarines Britain has ever deployed.

They will be designed by BAE and feature British technology such as reactors developed by Rolls-Royce.

Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, who is currently visiting Australia, said the deal would create “security and prosperity to our two nations”.

He added: “In a more dangerous world, today’s announcement symbolises the huge confidence our close partner Australia has in our world-leading defence industry, including companies such as BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce.”

Charles Woodburn, BAE’s chief executive, said the deal cemented his company “as a key player in Australia’s maritime enterprise and wider defence landscape”.

He said: “Drawing on decades of experience in the UK and Australia, we look forward to working with ASC to develop an enduring, sovereign nuclear-powered submarine building capability for Australia.”

The contract is part of the Aukus defence pact between the US, UK and Australia - Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

It is understood that the UK and Australia will seek to agree a common submarine design for the SSN-Aukus programme to maximise build efficiency and military interoperability.

Under Thursday’s agreement, the Ministry of Defence said Australia would also make a significant investment in the UK’s submarine industrial base – including Rolls, Sheffield Forgemasters and their suppliers – as part of efforts to support the programme.

The investment will allow Rolls-Royce to double the size of its Derby submarine facilities, creating 1,170 highly-skilled jobs.

Around 1,000 BAE staff are already working on the SSN-Aukus programme at the company’s massive submarine shipyard in Barrow-on-Furness, Cumbria, where it is hoped the first UK subs will be completed in the late 2030s.

Story continues

At present, BAE is finishing the UK’s current generation of Astute-class submarines there and will deliver the Dreadnought-class of nuclear-armed submarines in the 2030s as well.

A joint venture between BAE and ASC is expected to build Australia’s subs at the Osborne Naval Shipyard, near Adelaide.

BAE is already building six anti-submarine frigates for Australia at the same site, based on its Type 26 design.

Australia will gradually replace its existing fleet of diesel-powered Collins-class subs through the Aukus deal, first with Virginia-class boats bought from the US in the early 2030s and then with the SSN-Aukus class.

The agreement was first struck in 2021, with the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden then announcing in March 2023 that the SSN-Aukus subs would be designed by Britain. Australia ditched a previous deal to buy French vessels as part of the pact, triggering a diplomatic row with Paris.

Nuclear-powered subs are seen as essential to countering Chinese aggression in the Pacific, due to their ability to operate more quietly and stay underwater for longer than their diesel counterparts.

In a potential conflict over Taiwan, they are regarded as critical to containing the Chinese navy – partly as they could lie in wait at “choke points” along the string of islands between Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.