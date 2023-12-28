BAEC earns chamber recognition award

Dec. 27—ELKHART — The Builders Association of Elkhart County, 25428 C.R. 20, Elkhart, has received a Business of the Month Award from the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council.

Founded in 1967, BAEC is a not-for-profit trade association, according to a news release.

"The founding vision is still the driving mission today: growing the members through strong partnerships between builder members and associates, dedicating efforts to continued community education, and advocating for effective legislation resulting in affordable quality housing," the release stated, adding that they coordinate and produce 13 major annual events to showcase members products and services.

The BAEC is the second largest association in Indiana by membership numbers, and all members must agree to abide by a code of ethics and are expected to meet or exceed the Indiana Quality Assurance Builder Standards.

"Their leadership board has industry leaders and professionals from a variety of backgrounds who have a passion for the Elkhart Community and the building industry as a whole," the release added.

"The BAEC Education Committee works to ensure that high school students are aware of the opportunities available in the industry, and that the talent pool and future leadership pool remains strong for the industry in the years to come in Elkhart County."

To learn more, visit baec.com.