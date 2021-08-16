U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,468.43
    +0.43 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,533.96
    +18.58 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,761.44
    -61.46 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.08
    -15.03 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.41
    -1.03 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.00
    +10.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2500
    -0.0470 (-3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2160
    -0.3540 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,422.49
    +190.72 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.67
    -16.92 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Baffle lands $20M Series B to simplify data-centric encryption

Carly Page
·2 min read

California-based Baffle, a startup that aims to prevent data breaches by keeping data encrypted from production through processing, has raised $20 million in Series B funding.

Baffle was founded in 2015 to help thwart the increasing threats to enterprise assets in public and private clouds. Unlike many solutions that only encrypt data in-transit and at-rest, Baffle’s solution keeps data encrypted while it's being processed by databases and applications through a "security mesh" that de-identifies sensitive data that it claims offers no performance impact to customers.

The startup says its goal is to make data breaches "irrelevant" by efficiently encrypting data wherever it may be, so that even if there is a security breach, the data will be unavailable and unusable by hackers.

"Most encryption is misapplied, and quite frankly, doesn't do anything to protect your data," the startup claims. "The protection measures that are most commonly used do nothing to protect you against modern hacks and breaches."

Baffle supports all major cloud platforms, including AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, and it’s currently used to protect more than 100 billion records in financial services, healthcare, retail, industrial IoT and government, according to the startup. The company claims it stores records belonging to the top five global financial services companies and five of the top 25 global companies.

“Securing IT infrastructure — networks, devices, databases, lakes and warehouses — is never complete. Constant change makes it impossible to adopt a zero trust security posture without protecting the data itself,” said Ameesh Divatia, co-founder and CEO of Baffle.

The startup’s Series B funding round, which comes more than three years after it secured $6 million in Series A financing, was led by new investor Celesta Capital with contributions from National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures and Nepenthe Capital, and brings the startup’s total funding to date to $36.5 million.

Baffle, which says it has seen threefold revenue growth over the past year, tells TechCrunch that the funds will be used to help it grow to meet market demand and to invest further in product development. It also plans to double its headcount from 25 to 50 employees over the next 12 months.

“With this investment, we can meet market demand for data-centric cloud data protection that enables responsible digital information sharing and breaks the cycle of continuous data and privacy breaches,” Divatia added.

Read more:

Recommended Stories

  • Is It Time to Buy Lockheed Martin?

    The stock hasn’t budged in the last two years, held down by shifting sentiment, the pandemic, and political polarization.

  • Cardano surges to become fourth largest crypto asset

    Cardano became the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency over the weekend after revealing details about its much-anticipated Alonzo Purple upgrade.

  • Cardano’s ADA Token Is Now World’s Third-Largest Cryptocurrency

    (Bloomberg) -- A little-known digital token linked to the Cardano blockchain has just become the third-largest virtual currency in the world as network developers look to ride the boom in decentralized finance.With the so-called ADA cryptocurrency jumping around 50% over the past week alone, optimism is rising that new technological enhancements will allow smart contracts on Cardano by its announced goal of Sept. 12. That will enable its network to offer lucrative services like DeFi, where Ether

  • What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — Aug 16

    BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep.

  • Bitcoin ATMs and the Road to Adoption

    At least for now, crypto in Puerto Rico is less about doing business than about education.

  • Facebook, telcos to extend subsea cable to four countries

    Facebook and a team of African and global telecoms companies will add four more countries to its world's largest subsea cable project, widening the build project in Africa earlier than planned, they said in a joint statement on Monday. Internet connectivity will be expanded to the Seychelles, the Comoros Islands, Angola and bring a new landing point to south-east Nigeria. The consortium of the project, called 2Africa, comprises South Africa's MTN GlobalConnect, Facebook, Mauritius-based infrastructure provider WIOCC, China Mobile International, France's Orange SA, Saudi Arabia's stc, Telecom Egypt and Vodafone.

  • How to Stop Getting Junk Mail Once and for All

    Scandi-style minimalism may be what you’re after, but a mailbox cluttered with catalogs, coupons and credit card offers is so not hygge . We shudder to think...

  • T-Mobile investigating claims of customer data breach

    (Reuters) -T-Mobile is investigating a claim on an online forum post which says the personal data of over 100 million users have been breached, the company said. U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice first reported https://www.vice.com/en/article/akg8wg/tmobile-investigating-customer-data-breach-100-million the claims of a data breach. According to the report in Vice's Motherboard, the forum's post does not mention T-Mobile, but the hacker told Vice they have obtained data of over 100 million people and that the data came from T-Mobile servers.

  • Shopistry bags $2M to provide ‘headless commerce without the headaches’

    Canada-based Shopistry wants to turn the concept of headless commerce, well, on its head. On Monday, the e-commerce startup announced $2 million in seed funding to continue developing its toolkit of products, integrations, services and managed infrastructure for brands to scale online. Jaafer Haidar and Tariq Zabian started Shopistry in 2019.

  • Economy Week Ahead: Retail Sales, Industrial Output, Fed Minutes

    Markets this week will focus on U.S. retail sales and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting.

  • Figment Raises $50M to Build Up Proof-of-Stake Infrastructure

    The funding round included participation from Anchorage Digital, Galaxy Digital, and 10T Ventures.

  • Cyvatar’s Stephanie Simpson Named a Finalist for the Top 10 Women in Cybersecurity at the 2021 Black Unicorn Awards

    Company Vice President of Platform Management Selected from Women around the World for Exceptional Leadership and Innovation in Cybersecurity

  • Best antivirus software for Windows (2021 edition)

    What should a good antivirus program do for your PC? We'll explain -- and give our recommendations.

  • Pearson to pay $1 million to settle charges it misled investors, U.S. SEC says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -London-based Pearson PLC will pay $1 million to settle charges it misled investors about a 2018 cyber intrusion involving the theft of millions of student records, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday. The educational-publishing firm did not admit nor deny the regulator's charges, the SEC said, but in 2019 the firm disclosed in its annual report that the data breach may have included birth dates and email addresses, when, in fact, it knew that such records were stolen. Pearson also said at the time that it had "strict protections" in place, but failed to patch the critical vulnerability for six months after it was notified, the SEC found.

  • My second husband pays $1,200 toward our living expenses. How do I avoid commingling our assets so I keep my house separate?

    ‘I have made it clear that this money does not go toward paying the mortgage on this home, which I purchased before we got married.'

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Double, Say Analysts

    The stock markets are hovering around all-time highs with the S&P 500 up 19% year-to-date. These gains in the markets have encouraged a run of IPO activity, as companies move to go public and raise new capital in the rising stock environment. A look at some numbers will quantify the IPO rush, and perhaps add some perspective into just how strong it is. By the end f July, there had been 250 IPOs priced this year, marking an increase of 191% over the same period of 2020 – and in fact, beating 2020

  • It’s becoming ‘increasingly common.’ How to refinance your home, and spend $0 at closing to do it

    With some mortgage refi rates below 3%, many people are likely pondering a refi, but wonder: Can you refinance your home without any money coming out of your pocket at the closing? The short answer is yes, but you will end up paying those closing costs down the road. Closing costs associated with refinances tend to run about 2-5% of the total principal amount that you owe, and the average closing costs on a refi are upwards of $5,700, according to data from fintech firm ClosingCorp.