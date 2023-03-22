U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,003.15
    +0.28 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,520.66
    -39.94 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,873.19
    +13.08 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.75
    -5.99 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.26
    +0.59 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.70
    +11.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.37 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5900
    -0.0160 (-0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5170
    +0.0570 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,677.95
    +681.21 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.55
    +8.61 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,577.82
    +41.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

Bag In Box Container Market is Expected to Surpass USD 6.25 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030; Eco-Friendliness, Convenience, Cost-Effectiveness, Make Bag In Box Container an Attractive Option

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

SkyQuest has released a report on the Bag In Box Container market that is an excellent source of information for anyone interested in learning more about this rapidly expanding industry. The report is written clearly and concisely, making it easily accessible to readers, including industry experts and laypeople. Moreover, the report thoroughly analyzes the primary and secondary market drivers, giving readers a comprehensive understanding of the current market landscape and prospects.

Westford USA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bag-in-Box Container market is poised to exhibit substantial growth in the North American and Asia Pacific regions. This growth is attributed to various factors, including eco-friendliness, convenience, cost-effectiveness, and increased demand in diverse industrial applications. Furthermore, Bag-in-box containers have surged in popularity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic due to their contactless dispensing method, particularly for beverages such as wine, which has seen heightened demand due to social gathering restrictions.

According to the latest global research conducted by SkyQuest, the bag-in-box container market for juice and soft drinks is constantly expanding, and it is expected to achieve a value of USD 2.64 billion by 2028. This optimistic projection for the juice and soft drink markets implies growth opportunities for related industries, including the Bag In Box Container market. In addition, customization is emerging as a trend in the bag-in-box container market, with manufacturers offering options for companies to create tailor-made packaging solutions for their products.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Bag In Box Container Market"

  • Pages - 242

  • Tables - 63

  • Figures - 70

In today's retail market, the significance of the Internet of Things (IoT) lies in its ability to help retailers acquire and assess customer behavior and preferences, enhance inventory management, and streamline supply chain management. This, in turn, improves the customer experience and leads to greater operational efficiency and cost savings for retailers.

Prominent Players in Bag In Box Container Market

  • Smurfit Kappa Group

  • DS Smith plc

  • Scholle IPN Corporation

  • Liqui-Box Corporation

  • Parish Manufacturing Inc.

  • Amcor plc

  • CDF Corporation

  • Rapak North America

  • Optopack Ltd.

  • Vine Valley Ventures LLC

  • TPS Rental Systems Ltd.

  • TPS Rental Systems Ltd.

  • Black Forest Container Systems, LLC

  • Arlington Packaging Pty Ltd.

  • Zacros America Inc.

  • DS Smith Tecnicarton SA

  • Aseptic Bag-in-Box (ABI)

  • Filling Equipment Supplies Ltd.

  • Flexifill Ltd.

  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/bag-in-box-container-market

Food and Beverage Segment to Drive Higher Sales as There is Increasing Demand of Aseptic Packaging Solutions

A recent analysis has revealed that the Food and Beverage segment emerged as a significant contributor to the rapid growth of the Bag In Box Container market in 2021. This trend is expected to persist from 2022 to 2030 as the segment maintains its dominance in the market. The growth of this segment is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for aseptic packaging solutions, the rising popularity of wine dispensing systems in restaurants and bars, and the growing preference for cost-effective and environmentally friendly packaging options. SkyQuest, a market research firm, has predicted that this segment will continue to lead the market with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the projected period.

SkyQuest's latest research analysis reveals that Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a dominant player in the Bag In Box Container market from 2022 to 2030. Several factors, such as the increasing presence of major global players, rising disposable income of consumers, and supportive government initiatives, drive this growth. SkyQuest predicts that the Bag in Box Container Market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This projected surge in sales presents a positive outlook for the market in North America.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/bag-in-box-container-market

Plastic Material Type Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth due to its High Durability and Flexibility

In 2021, the Plastic Material Type segment has emerged as the dominant method in the Bag In Box Container market, and it is expected to maintain its lead from 2022 to 2030. SkyQuest has projected a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% for this segment during the forecast period. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for durability, lightweight, and cost-effectiveness in the market. With the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the subsequent rise in batteries requiring recycling, the pyrometallurgical process has become an attractive option due to its cost-effectiveness and scalability.

The Bag In Box Container market in Europe has emerged as a major force and is expected to maintain its leading position by 2030. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for wine dispensing systems, the increasing popularity of aseptic packaging solutions, and the growing demand for cost-effective and eco-friendly packaging options in the region. SkyQuest has projected a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% for the region, indicating that it will continue to dominate the market during the projected period. This positive outlook is promising for Europe's Bag In Box Container industry.

The Bag In Box Container market has recently undergone comprehensive analysis in a report exploring the industry's major players. The report examines various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and significant breakthroughs in the market. In addition, the report includes a detailed geographic analysis and evaluates the market share of the top segments. Lastly, the report highlights significant players in the industry and their efforts to develop innovative solutions to meet the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/bag-in-box-container-market

Key Developments in Bag In Box Container Market

  • Scholle IPN, a leading provider of flexible packaging solutions, has launched a new line of bag-in-box packaging for liquid products that is certified by Amazon ISTA-6 and SIOC. The company collaborated with Georgia-Pacific, a manufacturer of corrugated packaging solutions, to develop and test three patent-pending bag-in-box package formats for liquids in compliance with Amazon's SIOC certification process.

  • Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box Ibi facility in Spain has begun producing bags using a new thermo-laminated metallised film called M-Compact 77, which the company claims is a more sustainable option. The thermal-lamination technology, which binds individual films together through heat exposure without the use of adhesives, is said to make the production of M-Compact 77 more resource-efficient, according to the company.

Key Questions Answered in Bag In Box Container Market Report

  • What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

  • Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

  • In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Soluble Dietary Fiber Market

Global Geosynthetics Market

Global Polysulfones Market

Global Sodium Alginate Market

Global Blue Ammonia Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • Employees are checked out at work more than at any time in history — and it makes no difference if they work from home or not. Here's why

    Work at home? Work at the office? It makes no difference, according to a Gallup poll.

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • Discoveries by Equinor and Eni Lead Oil & Gas Stock Roundup

    Apart from Equinor (EQNR) and Eni (E), ConocoPhillips (COP), Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and Petrobras (PBR) hogged attention during the week.

  • Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement?

    It may seem like an odd notion, but it is possible to save too much money. You may have financial habits that allow you to sock away tons of money but cause your current quality of life to deteriorate. As … Continue reading → The post Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GM class-action lawsuit alleges companies sold faulty 8-speed transmissions

    A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses General Motors of knowingly selling some 800,000 vehicles with faulty transmissions.

  • More banks will fail over next two years, says Man Group CEO

    LONDON (Reuters) -The banking turmoil sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is not yet over, and a significant number of banks will fail within two years, the CEO of hedge fund Man Group told a Bloomberg conference in London on Wednesday. Asked whether the crisis in the sector was over, Man Group's Luke Ellis told delegates he did not think so. Market chaos forced the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse by Swiss rival UBS over the weekend in a move that has brought some calm to markets.

  • What is the trade, investment relationship between China and Russia?

    President Xi Jinping's ninth visit to Russia as Chinese leader, featuring a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, is expected to usher in greater economic cooperation between the countries after bilateral trade saw an annual rise of 29.3 per cent last year, to US$190.3 billion. Last year's bilateral trade figure represented an increase of 116 per cent over a decade ago, as tensions with the United States and its allies over the Ukraine war have been pushing Russia and China closer. In

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • 10 Biggest Banks in the World

    With Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China in the top spot these are the 10 biggest banks by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC

    Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Former Citgo executive files $100 million lawsuit over Venezuela jailing

    A former Citgo Petroleum Corp executive jailed in Venezuela for nearly five years is seeking $100 million in damages against his former employer alleging it helped set him up to be arrested and failed to defend him from spurious charges. Tomeu Vadell and family filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in a Texas state court claiming Citgo sent him to Caracas when it knew "there was an extremely high risk" of harm. Five of the original seven executives seized in 2017 were freed last October in a deal involving the release of U.S. jailed relatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

  • Joe Biden’s Push to Counter China Steers EV Investments to Canada

    Multinational companies are pumping billions of dollars into Canada’s electric-vehicle manufacturing sector, lured by government incentives, access to raw materials and cheap renewable energy.

  • Exclusive-Thermo Fisher, Celltrion vie for Baxter's biopharma unit -sources

    (Reuters) -U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and South Korea's Celltrion Inc are among those competing to acquire the biopharma solutions business of medical device maker Baxter International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. The divestment, which the sources said could fetch more than $4 billion, would help Baxter pay down debt following its $10.5 billion acquisition of medical device maker Hill-Rom Holdings in 2021. Private equity firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group, have also expressed interest in the Baxter business, the sources said.

  • Can I Retire at 45 With $1 Million Dollars?

    Achieving retirement before 50 may seem unreachable, but it's entirely doable if you can save $1 million over your career. The keys to making this happen within a little more than two decades are a rigorous budget and a comprehensive … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 45 With $1 Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon has rolled out contactless tech to 200 locations including Panera cafes

    Amazon.com Inc's palm-scanning or cashier-less checkout technology is in more than 200 establishments in and outside the company, a vice president told Reuters. The e-commerce and cloud-computing giant is widening deployment of its contactless technology with existing customers, Vice President Dilip Kumar said in an interview. Amazon declined to provide growth figures, but in June 2022 the company said more than 69 locations in the U.S. and UK had such technology.

  • SEC vs. Ripple verdict could come at pivotal time for crypto industry

    The future of crypto industry could hinge on one court case involving the Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple, a provider of crypto solutions for businesses.

  • How Biden's Veto of Trump-Inspired Bill Could Impact Your Retirement

    On Monday, President Joe Biden vetoed a bill that would have effectively banned ESG, or "Environmental, Social and Governance," investments in tax-advantaged retirement accounts. This veto is the first of Biden's term in office. It keeps in place a rule … Continue reading → The post How Biden's Veto of Trump-Inspired Bill Could Impact Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UPDATE 2-Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.