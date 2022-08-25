U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

Bag Filter Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Filter Type and End-Use Industry

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The bag filter market is expected to grow from US$ 5,218. 33 million in 2022 to US$ 6,841. 67 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4. 6% from 2022 to 2028. The bag filter market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bag Filter Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Filter Type and End-Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316318/?utm_source=GNW
Owing to strict environmental and safety regulations, the market in North America is expected to grow at a notable pace in the coming years.

The US is one of the countries with high pollution levels in North America.Additionally, the US and Canada rank among the highest particle pollution-creating countries in the world.

The countries have imposed strict penalties and emission limit specifications for significantly polluting industries, such as cement and power.The Micronics Engineered Filtration Group offers a wide selection of premium filter bags and solutions for all sectors and dust forms.

Its products specialize in filtering out dust and fumes from the abrasive handling, chemicals, food and beverages, metals, power, powder coating, sandblasting, textiles, paper, pulp, and woodworking industries, among others.
In the European Union, the manufacturing sector contributes 15.0% of GDP and provides 33 million jobs. The sector produces nearly two-thirds of all factor productivity gains. The baghouse dust collector offered by Donaldson Torit LP features the reverse air design to offer improved filter cleaning performance, thereby reducing the maintenance costs and downtime using this innovative system design.
Since September 2020, the manufacturing sector in APAC countries has largely recovered due to a relaxation in lockdown measures in several countries.Although the new waves of COVID-19 were reported in APAC countries, including Malaysia and Japan, the region’s manufacturing sector, as a whole, has recovered significantly.

The Asia Pacific bag filter market is projected to grow as a result of the rising demand for bag filters in the cement industry in developing countries, such as China and India. In the MEA and SAM, the bag filter market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period with the rising use of dust collectors in the mining industry to keep emission levels low enough to meet regulatory specifications.

North America is one of the most important regions for the manufacturers of bag filter market vendors as it has significant presence of all key industries that utilize bag filters, including food and beverages, chemical processing, and pharmaceutical.According to Census Bureau estimates, there are 36,486 food and beverage processing establishments (plants) in the US, which are owned by ~31,401 businesses.

Similarly, as of December 2021, Canada had 2,180 food manufacturing facilities.Additionally, the US is home to ~13,500 chemical manufacturing facilities operated by more than 9,000 businesses.

Further, the rules for reducing air pollution in North America are strict and constantly evolving.The US Environmental Protection Agency implements and oversees most air pollution control laws (EPA).

The Clean Air Act, the Cross-State Air Pollution Rule (CSAPR), the Clean Air Interstate Rule (CAIR), the Mercury and Air Toxic Standards (MATS), the Maximum Achievable Control Technology Standards (MACT), and the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAPS) are among the most significant regulations in the US. Additionally, the government in the country emphasizes sustainable development, which is encouraging the operations of bag filter vendors in the region. To minimize mercury and other dangerous air pollutants produced by coal- and oil-fired power plants across the nation, the EPA created MATS in the US. All coal- and oil-fired electrical generating plants larger than 25 MW now adhere to the standard, along with ~1,400 coal-fired power units. Additionally, businesses in this region are heavily spending on R&D to boost productivity and improve the user experience of their products. For instance, Parker Hannifin grew its business by constructing a new customer experience center and industrial filter test lab in the US in February 2018. The lab will conduct testing in line with ANSI/ASHRAE 199-2016 and offer quantitative methodologies for evaluating the performance of pulse-cleaned filters.
In Europe, the chemical processing industry is one of the major end users for bag filters.As the European Union aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and the industry is strategically accommodated at the core of European manufacturing to help the continent achieve this goal.

In addition, the chemical industry is simultaneously maintaining its competitiveness while undergoing a green and digital "twin" transition to become climate-neutral, circular, and digital while navigating the Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability (CSS). As a result, the current industrial transformations in several regions are anticipated to open up an array of opportunities for bag filter market players.

The bag filter market is segmented into type, end-use industry, and geography.Based on filter type, the bag filter market is segmented into shakers, reverse air filters, and pulse jets.

Based on end-use industry, the bag filter market is segmented into chemical processing, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, water treatment, and others. Based on geography, the bag filter market is segmented into North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of APAC), the MEA (South Africa and the Rest of MEA), and SAM (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM).

The overall bag filter market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the bag filter market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the bag filter market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants of this process include VPs, business development managers, bag filter market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants—such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the bag filter market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316318/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


