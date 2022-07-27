Bag Filter Market to hit $6.84Bn, Globally, by 2028 – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

The bag filter market size is expected to grow from US$ 5.21 billion in 2022 to US$ 6.84 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6 % from 2022 to 2028.

New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Bag Filter Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Filter Type (Shakers, Reverse Air, and Pulse Jet) and End-Use Industry (Chemical Processing, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Paper & Pulp, Water Treatment, and Others)” The global bag filter market growth is driven by growing use of bag filters as dust collector & boosting environment and safety regulations of governments to reduce air pollution.





Market Size Value in US$ 5.21 billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 6.84 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.6 % from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 174 No. Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 76 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Filter Type, and End-Use Industry Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Bag filter housings used in the mining and chemical industries often have an ASME stamp and must be made of stainless steel. The filtration process typically needs to adhere to strict regulatory specifications and frequently be able to filter out particles smaller than one micron. Functional bag filters typically have a particulate collection efficiency of 99% or more, irrespective of the extremely small particle sizes, in contrast to electrostatic precipitators, whose performance can vary greatly with the process and electrical conditions. Some bag filters come equipped with ultrasonic horns that produce additional vibrations to improve dust removal. The horns are activated shortly before or at the beginning of the cleaning cycle to help break the bindings between particles on the filter media surface.

Bag Filter Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.; BWF Offermann, Waldenfels & Co. KG; Camfil; Danaher Corporation; Donaldson Company, Inc.; Eaton Corporation plc; General Electric Company; MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.; Parker Hannifin Corporation; and Thermax Ltd are among the key players in the bag filter market. The leading companies are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2021, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., announced that it will be taking over Mitsubishi Power's business activities and staff members who were involved in the design, sale, installation, and engineering of thermal power generation systems.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Bag Filter Market

Developed countries in Western Europe, such as Germany, France, Russia, and the UK, experienced a comparatively modest decrease in their growth activities because of their strong healthcare systems. To protect their citizens from SARS-CoV-2, governments in Europe made vast investments in the implementation of modern technologies across different industries to mitigate the adverse effects of the global health crisis and the related social restrictions. Manufacturers across Europe switched from conventional to online working models to keep their financial operations running during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. They adopted state-of-the-art operation techniques, such as digital twins or simulation technologies, to continue their production, and research and development. Moreover, several industries implemented blended production strategies to meet their financial goals. Owing to these initiatives, the impact of COVID-19 on the bag filter market in Europe has been gradually subsiding after the successful adoption of remote working practices and vaccination programs.





Growing Use of Bag Filters as Dust Collector Propels Bag Filter Market Growth

Dust collectors are increasingly used in several industries to remove the dust contained in industrial exhaust gasses. A bag filter separates dust from the exhaust gas by collecting them using filter media. The process known as backwashing, which uses reverse airflow to clean the filter media (pulse-jet), a range of filter media is available for the bag filter. Several materials can be used with the filter media, including polyester, heat-resistant nylon, and glass fiber, depending on the operational and functional requirements of the process, and based on the gas or dust properties. In new products available in the market, a triboelectric dust monitor is fitted downstream of a bag filter to detect dust leaks and stop air pollution. Dust collectors employ reusable and disposable filters to capture suspended particles, which sets them apart from air purifiers. A typical bag filter dust collecting system has one or more hoods designed to gather dust from various sources. For instance, A.C.T. Dust Collectors has manufactured and installed several dust collectors, both indoor and outdoor, including the two 10,000 CFM (cubic feet per minute) bag filter dust collecting systems that assisted a grain milling facility with its dust collection requirements.





