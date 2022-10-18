Bag Filter Market size to grow by USD 1.24 Bn, Rise in the number of stringent emission control regulations to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report Bag Filter Market the market will witness a YOY growth of 3.58% in 2022 at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (chemical and petrochemical, food processing, mineral, cement, and others), product type (pulse jet, reverse air, and shaker), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Bag Filter Market - Vendor Insights

The global bag filter market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj

Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

BWF Offermann Waldenfels and Co. KG

Camfil AB

Danaher Corp.

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

European Filter Corp Belgium NV

Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd.

Filtration Group Corp.

Fleetlife Inc.

Bag Filter Market - Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 44% of market growth. The bag filter market in North America is mostly based in the US. Compared to the Middle East and Africa, this region's market will expand more slowly. Over the course of the forecast period, a robust economy will support the expansion of the bag filter market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, India, the UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Bag Filter Market during the forecast period.

Bag Filter Market - Key Segment Analysis

End-user (chemical and petrochemical, food processing, mineral, cement, and others),

Product type (pulse jet, reverse air, and shaker), and

Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The chemical and petrochemical segment's bag filter market share will expand significantly. Filter bags frequently have to survive constant exposure to dangerous compounds, as well as extreme temperatures and humidity levels, in the chemical and petrochemical industries. High dust loads, frequent cleaning cycles, and high pressure all put a mechanical strain on fine chemical filters as they continuously capture as many chemical compounds as they can. During the projected period, these factors are anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the market's chemical and petrochemical segment growth.

Bag Filter Market - Key Drivers & Challenges:

One of the main elements fueling the expansion of the bag filter market is the increase in the number of strict emission control rules. Insidious pollutants are defined as industrial emissions that contain natural gases, such as CO2 and particulate matter. They harm the environment and buildings by corroding them and causing serious respiratory ailments. As a result, governments all over the world have implemented strict restrictions to cut pollution and safeguard the environment and the general public's health.

However, the slow adoption of pollution control regulations is impeding the growth of the bag filter market. The US is one of the top nations in the worldwide bag filter market due to elements such as a robust economy, the application of the Clean Air Act, breakthroughs in clean air technology, and the presence of numerous industrial clean air technology businesses.

Bag Filter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., BWF Offermann Waldenfels and Co. KG, Camfil AB, Danaher Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, European Filter Corp Belgium NV, Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd., Filtration Group Corp., Fleetlife Inc., FLSmidth AS, General Electric Co, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rosedale Products Inc., Unifrax I LLC, W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Lenntech BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

