U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,437.76
    +5.41 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,260.57
    +158.72 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,796.05
    -64.13 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.95
    +5.14 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.45
    +1.97 (+2.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.70
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5770
    +0.2720 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,477.98
    -863.62 (-1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,120.99
    +878.31 (+361.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Bagatelle Appoints Ramit Shakdher as Chief Operating Officer

Lisa Lockwood
·1 min read

Bagatelle International has named Ramit Shakdher as chief operating officer, a new post for the company.

Most recently, Shakdher was vice president of production at One Jeanswear Group, where he worked for more than eight years.

More from WWD

At Bagatelle, he reports to Michael Litvack, chief executive officer, and will be based in the company’s New York office.

“Ramit is a true leader. I recognized that during our first meeting. He is respected by his peers, yet he shows respect to everyone. He is a hard worker and expects nothing less from his coworkers….I have no doubt that Ramit will lead Bagatelle through an expansion era, into decades of great success.”

Bagatelle, which makes contemporary ready-to-wear, outerwear and leather clothing, has labels such as Avec Les Filles and Bagatelle Collection.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • Steel stocks hit records, Wall Street responds to COVID, Pfizer stock smashes 22-year record

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • Why Nanox Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of medical-imaging company Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly referred to as Nanox, plunged on Tuesday following the release of financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Rather, the company also announced a shuffling with the management team which tends to make investors jumpy. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nanox stock was down 10% but it had been down almost 17% earlier in the session.

  • Why Carnival Is Rising Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) were running 2.7% higher in morning trading Tuesday on no news directly impacting its business. Carnival's premier Cunard brand announced its luxury cruise liner, the Queen Elizabeth, would be returning to the high seas on Friday after being dead in the water for 17 months.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • Why Livent Stock Soared 11% Today

    Shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM), which reported beats on both sales and earnings last week, are on the rise again Tuesday, up a solid 11% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. In a flurry of news developments, first Livent saw its stock upgraded from sell to hold by Vertical Research Partners yesterday. Then Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from $22 to $25, reports TheFly.com.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down 1% in late morning trading Tuesday after opening the day almost 4% higher. This followed the chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) saying he was pursuing a collaboration with the video game retailer. GameStop and AMC are the two premiere meme stocks on the market.

  • Jim Chanos Says AMC Entertainment’s Fundamentals Have Gotten Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- The fundamentals at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. have deteriorated since before the Covid-19 pandemic with streaming services battering the company, short seller Jim Chanos said.“The reality is that things have gotten worse at this company,” Chanos said in an interview on CNBC. “So clearly something has changed. And that change is streaming.” Chanos said his firm, Kynikos Associates, has a small put position in AMC representing less than 1% of its assets.While AMC reported earn

  • Why Shares of Fulgent Genetics Are Plunging Today

    Shares of coronavirus testing company Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) are down 16.2% to $91.98 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. Fulgent derives the overwhelming majority of its revenue from coronavirus testing.

  • Why Vuzix Stock Was Tumbling on Tuesday

    Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) took a tumble on Tuesday after the company reported disappointing earnings results. Shares of the augmented reality glasses company were down as much as 18.4% on the news. Vuzix announced its second-quarter 2021 earnings after the close on Monday, Aug. 9.

  • 10 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best EV materials stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy. The increase in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) around the world over the past few years has also given a […]

  • Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is Fighting an Uphill Battle to Deliver Long-Term Growth

    There's been a notable change in appetite for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares in the week since its quarterly report, with the stock down 19% pre-market to US$8.11. We want to take a look at the growth prospects for Zynga and put them into context with long term expectations.

  • What Is Caterpillar Inc.'s (NYSE:CAT) Share Price Doing?

    Let's talk about the popular Caterpillar Inc. ( NYSE:CAT ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a...

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.