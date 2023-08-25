Bagel Bar plans Aug. 30 grand opening in Kingston

Aug. 25—KINGSTON — Motti Hershkop, owner of the soon to open Bagel Bar on Pierce Street in Kingston, said his new venture is more than just a bakery — it's a place where people can gather, connect, and savor the simple pleasures of life.

"We are thrilled to finally open the doors of Bagel Bar to the Kingston community," Hershkop said. "Our team has poured their heart and soul into crafting a menu that showcases the finest ingredients and creative combinations."

Bagel Bar, the highly anticipated bakery and cafe, announced this week that it will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, Aug. 30. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in celebration at 10 a.m. at 378 Pierce St.

Hershkop said Bagel Bar is poised to become "the ultimate hotspot for those seeking a perfect blend of delectable flavors, cozy ambiance, and warm community vibes. With its carefully curated menu featuring an array of artisanal bagels, freshly brewed coffees, tantalizing spreads, and a variety of scrumptious pastries, Bagel Bar aims to redefine the bakery and cafe experience" in the area.

Bagel Bar has been serving customers during its "soft opening" status.

For more information, call 570-910-2220.

