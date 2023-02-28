Baha Mar Casino installs The QCI Enterprise Platform

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar, the leading luxury resort in The Bahamas, is pleased to jointly announce a new partnership between Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Baha Mar Casino. Beginning February 21, 2023, current casino slots will be updated with the new QCI Platform, offering best-in-class technology that enables fully coordinated activities across operations. The data-driven software will optimize Baha Mar's gaming product by understanding player interaction at a deeper level, which machines perform best, and improvement across machine performance. QCI Slots is currently being deployed throughout the property and the casino operations team will begin training soon.

The Baha Mar Casino, the Caribbean's largest and most luxurious casino with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooks sparkling turquoise Bahamian water. Designed for gaming of every level, from casual players to high-stakes rollers, the Baha Mar Casino offers a perfect combination of thrilling energy and sublime luxury, as guests partake in 18 different types of table games, over 1,000 slot machines, and live sports betting by William Hill.

"We're thrilled to roll out the new QCI Platform across our slots at Baha Mar's Casino," said John Zaremba, SVP of Casino Operations for Baha Mar Casino. "QCI's Platform is going to make a huge impact in our operations and will give us the tools to make strategic decisions on how to improve the gaming experience all around."

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, stated that "Baha Mar Casino's decision to select the QCI Enterprise Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customers' needs. We are honored to have Baha Mar Casino join the QCI Community, adding to the more than 100 casino resorts and over 4,000 users actively using our platform."

ABOUT Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, a brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 100 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

