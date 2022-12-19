U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

BAHA MAR INVITES TIKTOK CONTENT CREATORS TO SHOW THE WORLD THEIR LIFE SPECTACULAR

·4 min read

TikTok Influencers Can Enter Now Through December 30th to Win an All-Expense Paid Trip to The Bahamas' Premier Luxury Resort

NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar, the Caribbean's leading luxury resort destination in The Bahamas, is calling all TikTok content creators to enter for a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to the popular resort. Through the Show the World Your Life Spectacular social media contest – which is now live and runs through midnight eastern on December 30th – Baha Mar is searching for four TikTok pros who love travel, world-class dining, waterparks, ocean adventures, nature, art, and shopping. The four lucky winners, and their guests, will stay at all three Baha Mar Resorts, to experience why each is unique, all while creating content that showcases everything that makes life truly spectacular.

Baha Mar (PRNewsfoto/Baha Mar)
Baha Mar (PRNewsfoto/Baha Mar)

Baha Mar invites TikTok creators to Show the World Their Life Spectacular for the chance to win an all-expense paid trip

Three of the four winners will be invited to experience Baha Mar during an unforgettable three-night stay, while the one grand prize winner will be chosen to experience Baha Mar's Spectacular 100. The grand prize winner is someone who loves to do it all on vacation, and they certainly will as they explore every aspect of the resort to capture the wide range of experiences and offerings at Baha Mar, by taking part in and capturing an action-packed 10-day visit.

Three of the prize packages will include:

  • A three-night stay at Baha Mar, featuring one-night at each resort including the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, SLS Baha Mar, and Rosewood Baha Mar

  • Experience an action-packed itinerary throughout Baha Mar, including dining and experiences

  • Roundtrip airfare valued up to $1,500

The grand prize package will include:

  • A 10-night stay at Baha Mar, featuring three or four nights at each resort including the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, SLS Baha Mar, and Rosewood Baha Mar

  • Indulge in an action-packed itinerary of Baha Mar's 100 most spectacular offerings, including dining and experiences

  • Roundtrip airfare valued up to $1,500

To enter, creators must follow @BahaMarResorts on TikTok and create a video using the hashtags #LifeSpectacular and #Contest that is no longer than two minutes, explaining why they should be selected to show the world the most spectacular experiences at Baha Mar by midnight on December 18, 2022.

"The creation of the official Baha Mar TikTok, and this vibrant contest, is our way of inviting the content creator community to show us their incredible work on a platform we know adds value to the hospitality industry," said Bryan Guillot, Chief Marketing Officer, Baha Mar. "We understand how important it is for travelers to share their experiences on social media, and we want to launch our TikTok by partnering with those that do it best to celebrate The Bahamas and everything that Baha Mar has to offer."

Winners will be announced on January 4, 2023 and will be notified by email or via TikTok. Terms and conditions apply. Nominees must be 21 years or older and a legal resident of the United States. Prize packages must be booked within 6-10 weeks of notification, and blackout dates apply.

Follow the Show the World Your Life Spectacular contest by searching #LifeSpectacular and @BahaMarResorts on TikTok. More details regarding Baha Mar's Show the World Your Life Spectacular contest, including how to enter and the winning prizes, may be found here.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, a brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baha-mar-invites-tiktok-content-creators-to-show-the-world-their-life-spectacular-301706356.html

SOURCE Baha Mar

