Baha Mar Leads The Future Of Travel And Welcomes New COVID-19 Vaccination Exemptions To The Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar, the leading resort destination in The Bahamas, applauds the announcement by the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation that visitors traveling to The Bahamas who are fully vaccinated and have passed the two-week immunity period will be exempted from COVID-19 testing requirements for entry and inter-island travel. In support of this announcement, fully vaccinated guests checking in to Baha Mar's hotel brands – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood Baha Mar – will not be required to take the Rapid Antigen test after check-in and can move freely throughout the resort destination immediately. Unvaccinated guests will continue to undergo a complimentary COVID-19 Rapid Antigen testing upon arrival to ensure health, safety and wellbeing of resort guests, visitors, and associates.

In addition to one of the world's most comprehensive COVID-19 testing protocols, Baha Mar continues its industry-leading initiative Travel with Confidence. Introduced in February, Baha Mar became the first resort to provide courtesy private jet service back to the United States or a complimentary 14-day stay for guests who test positive for COVID-19 prior to departure from the resort. Travel with Confidence pledges that should a resort guest test positive during their stay, Baha Mar will provide courtesy suite accommodations and a daily dining credit of $150 per person per day, for up to 14 days in quarantine. Most importantly, should the guest need to return to the United States earlier, Baha Mar will provide private air travel to return the guest and their immediate family to the U.S., free of charge.

"We commend the decision by the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation of The Bahamas to adjust the initial testing requirements for vaccinated travelers and offer our full support behind this initiative," said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "Through our testing protocols alongside the Travel with Confidence program, we are determined to provide the safest vacation experience possible in the Caribbean as we work together to rebuild the travel and hospitality industry around the world."

Baha Mar's ongoing Commitment to Your Wellbeing initiative includes mandatory mask-wearing in public indoor areas, social distancing and stringent cleanliness protocols that go above and beyond Baha Mar's already rigorous cleaning standards, covering all brands across Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood Baha Mar. Additionally, resort standards include weekly COVID-19 testing for associates, enhanced housekeeping and engineering services, heightened food safety and digital ordering, touchless payments, and technology methods that allow for an abundance of contactless experiences from the moment guests check in. Unvaccinated travelers will still be mandated to provide a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR from within five days prior in order to enter The Bahamas and follow-up rapid antigen tests after five days. Baha Mar will also continue to provide complimentary Rapid Antigen testing before departure from The Bahamas to satisfy U.S. entry requirements.

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 40 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

