U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,946.56
    -12.23 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,546.32
    -7.51 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,144.96
    -38.70 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.12
    -14.04 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.14
    +0.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.70
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    +0.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0365
    -0.0031 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    +0.0830 (+2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1865
    -0.0051 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4370
    +0.9290 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,726.87
    +38.44 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.59
    +2.17 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.54
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Bahama homes were purchased with FTX corporate funds

16
Natasha Mascarenhas
·2 min read

A new bankruptcy filing, first reported by CNBC, shows that FTX’s corporate funds were used to purchase homes in the Bahamas among other personal items. The details arise less than a week after the now infamous crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy — a decision that founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said he regrets.

FTX’s new CEO, Enron wind-down veteran John J. Ray III, said in the filing that he never in his career had “seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here.”

“From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented,” Ray said in the filing.

The document states that corporate funds of the FTX group were used to purchase homes and other personal items for employees and advisers. Ray added that “certain real estate” was recorded in the personal names of employees and advisrrs, and “there does not appear to be documentation for certain of these transactions as loans.”

The newly installed chief executive makes it clear that he’s not blaming all FTX employees for the potential mishandling of funds. “Although the investigation has only begun and must run its course, it is my view based on the information obtained to date, that many of the employees of the FTX Group, including some of its senior executives, were not aware of the shortfalls or potential commingling digital assets.” If that possible lack of blame extends to the real estate transactions is not clear.

He adds that current and former employees are some of the people most hurt by FTX, and that “these are many of the same people whose work will be necessary to ensure the maximization of value for all stakeholders going forward.”

FTX’s downfall began last week after Binance backed out of a deal to acquire the crypto exchange as a result of a due diligence process. News reports that FTX was mishandling funds and under investigation soon bloomed into the company filing for bankruptcy.

Bankman-Fried, meanwhile, claims that he is still hoping to raise an $8 billion lifeline for the company.

“Everyone goes around pretending that perception reflects reality, it doesn’t,” Bankman-Fried said in a Twitter conversation with Vox reporter Kelsey Piper earlier this week. “Some of this decade’s greatest heroes will never be known, and some of its most beloved people are basically shams.”

Maybe FTX was the real poster child for 2021’s startup excess

Recommended Stories

  • New FTX CEO John Ray slams Bankman-Fried in court filing

    Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger breaks down a new court filing in Delaware as FTX begins Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings that contains comments from FTX CEO John Ray III slamming the crypto exchange’s lack of oversight controls.

  • They Burned Down Crypto. Now They Want a Comeback

    On Wednesday, Vox published a bombshell interview with former crypto exchange FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, where the 30-year-old crypto trader all but revealed he had, in fact, co-mingled customer funds with those of his hedge fund, Alameda Research. This would be a problem on its own, as it violated FTX’s terms-of-service as well as likely falls afoul of wires or securities laws. Bankman-Fried’s crime, which “wasn’t quite lending [customer deposits] out” but something “messier,” “more organic” and “reasonable” than that, was compounded after a run on his exchange left up to one million FTX users without access to their funds.

  • ‘This situation is unprecedented’: 10 crazy things detailed in FTX’s bankruptcy filing

    From a $1 billion loan to Sam Bankman-Fried to missing funds and payment-disbursement emojis, here are some of the eye-popping revelations from FTX’s new CEO

  • Elizabeth Warren joins chorus of lawmakers hammering FTX after stunning collapse

    Warren joins colleagues in the Senate and House in calling for inquiries and new rules in the wake of FTX's collapse earlier this month.

  • Singapore’s Temasek writes down $275M investment in FTX

    FTX’s investors are continuing to deal with the fallout from the cryptocurrency exchange’s bankruptcy. In a statement today, Temasek, the investment firm owned by Singapore’s government, said it wrote down its full investment in FTX, “irrespective of the outcome of FTX’s bankruptcy protection filing.” Temasek invested $210 million USD in FTX international, giving it a minority stake of about 1%.

  • FTX victims are setting up GoFundMe fundraisers to try to get their money back: ‘It’s $10,000 completely gone’

    People using GoFundMe to try to recover lost funds may have little success because they're not 'perfect victims,' said one expert.

  • Alameda Had ‘Secret Exemption’ From FTX Liquidation Protocols, New CEO Says

    Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund at the center of Sam Bankman-Fried’s and FTX’s downfall, had a “secret exemption” from the crypto exchange’s liquidation procedures, according to bankruptcy filings Thursday. The revelation in a court filing, though scant on details, would indicate that Alameda held an advantage when making risky leveraged trades on FTX. Crypto derivatives exchanges such as FTX automatically sell the collateral of traders who borrowed its money to place bets that turned south.

  • Bankman-Fried Received $1Bn in Personal Loan from His Company

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX exchange and Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency trading platform, seemed to confuse his bank and his companies. According to John Ray, the new CEO in charge of the restructuring of his empire which went bankrupt on November 11, Bankman-Fried received a personal loan of $1 billion from Alameda.

  • 'God Mode': SBF’s Alameda Had 'Secret Exemptions' on FTX, New CEO Alleges

    Alameda Research played outside of liquidation rules on FTX, John J. Ray III claims in a new bankruptcy filing.

  • U.S. lawmakers call on Sam Bankman-Fried to testify over FTX collapse

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses reports that House lawmakers have announced a hearing to investigate the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

  • SBF regrets declaring FTX bankrupt

    The saga of FTX, formerly one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges that fell rapidly into bankruptcy, took a new turn today after Vox published a series of messages with its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The erstwhile executive, known in the crypto world as SBF, discussed regulators, ethics and bankruptcy regrets, amongst other issues that have become the de jure conversation in tech since FTX itself immolated. “Everyone goes around pretending that perception reflects reality, it doesn’t,” SBF said in a Twitter conversation with reporter Kelsey Piper.

  • As FTX crumbled, Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bahamas penthouse was put up for sale. The listing was a fake

    A viral real estate listing thought to belong to SBF was the result of a "web malfunction."

  • FTX-linked Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison: What to know

    Some attention has turned toward Caroline Ellison over her position as CEO of the FTX-linked trading firm Alameda Research amid the rapid collapse of FTX.

  • Retail trader explains 'the stark lesson’ for crypto investors amid the FTX collapse

    Multiple firms have taken extreme measures since FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, leaving customers without access to their funds.

  • FTX's Bankman-Fried, Tom Brady and other celebrity promoters sued by crypto investors

    U.S. crypto investors sued FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities who promoted his exchange including NFL quarterback Tom Brady and comedian Larry David, claiming they engaged in deceptive practices to sell FTX yield-bearing digital currency accounts. The proposed class action filed on Tuesday night in Miami alleges that FTX yield-bearing accounts were unregistered securities that were unlawfully sold in the United States. FTX filed for bankruptcy and is facing scrutiny from U.S. authorities amid reports that $10 billion in customer assets were shifted from FTX to Bankman-Fried's trading company Alameda Research.

  • FTX Isn't Sure How Much Money It Has or How Many People It Employs: CEO John J. Ray

    FTX has "secured only a fraction of the digital assets," that it believes it owns, Ray said in an affidavit on Thursday.

  • Legal crypto expert on FTX: 'This really is a fraud first'

    The expert doesn't think legislation backed by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will survive.

  • What Bullard has wrong about a 7% fed funds rate (and why he said it anyway)

    Monetary policy is already much tighter than Bullard and many others acknowledge because they ignore the impact of quantitative tightening and forward guidance

  • FTX Affiliate Alameda Research Loaned $4.1B to Related Parties: Court Filing

    Alameda Research, the venture capital and trading firm affiliate of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, made $4.1 billion in loans to related parties, including $1 billion to former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, according to bankruptcy filings Thursday. CoinDesk Deputy Managing Editor Tracy Wang joins "All About Bitcoin" to discuss.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.