The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Presents its 2nd Virtual Junkanoo Summer Festival 2021

NASSAU, Bahamas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is gearing up to host its 2nd Virtual Junkanoo Summer Festival (JSF) for three consecutive Saturdays, August 14, 21 and 28, 2021. The virtual festival will air on the TourismTodayBahamas Facebook page and will feature all things Bahamian, customs, traditions, Bahamian delicacies and the art and history of Junkanoo. This virtual event allows the Ministry of Tourism to continue its efforts in keeping us all safe, while preserving our cultural heritage.

Junkanoo Summer Festival is one of the Ministry of Tourism’s premier events, and we invite you to join in the celebration as we display what is truly Bahamian.

Junkanoo Summer Festival is Back! Tune in on Facebook @TourismTodayBahamas, August 14, 21 & 28, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Junkanoo Summer Festival is one of the Ministry of Tourism's premier events that happens annually. Since its inception in 2015, the festival has grown significantly and has gained immense popularity. In that vein, the Ministry of Tourism & Aviation invites you to join in the celebration as we display what is truly Bahamian.

Join us in this virtual parade of top-notch Bahamian talent, featuring among others, Ira Storr and the Spank Band, Geno D., Lady E and Veronica Bishop. The event will also be hosted by Bahamian singers and songwriters Dyson and Wendy Knight and will end with a live Junkanoo performance by an all-star junkanoo band.

This highly anticipated Festival, although virtual, promises to be entertaining and engaging and will showcase integral aspects of the Bahamian culture, such as the creativity of our people, our music and dance, our stories, Bahamian cuisine and an assortment of local drinks.

"We're extremely proud and excited to bring this unique cultural event to residents and visitors," said Charity Armbrister, Director of Cultural and Authentic Events at the Ministry of Tourism & Aviation. She continued, "We love showcasing the many talented Junkanoo groups here in The Bahamas and those who have made it their life's commitment to preserve our culture. The Ministry is pleased to bring more attention to the wonders of The Bahamas, especially since the unexpected invasion of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Junkanoo Summer Festival 2021 is an event you don't want to miss!

