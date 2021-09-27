U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

Bahamas Ministry Of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Celebrates World Tourism Day

·2 min read

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Marking the 41st annual World Tourism Day, The Islands of The Bahamas joins the United Nations World Tourism Organization and the Caribbean Tourism Organization in recognizing the tremendous social and economic impact tourism has on countless individuals around the world. After a year and a half of facing an unprecedented global pandemic, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation remains steadfast in its efforts to provide opportunities and resources to Bahamians across every island and cay to reap the benefits of tourism and is committed to achieving a bright future for The Bahamas and the Caribbean region.

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism &amp; A)
(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A)

"This year, World Tourism Day has been designated as a day to focus on inclusive growth through tourism, which is quite poignant," said Deputy Prime Minister The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "Like many Caribbean destinations, tourism is the heartbeat of The Bahamas and as we say, it is everyone's business. Our beaches are breathtaking, and the water is so clear you can see it from space, but that is not what defines us. Rather, it is every individual person who shapes The Bahamas experience and stands to benefit from tourism's success. I am committed to creating jobs and opportunities for all Bahamians and to help our great nation heal."

As international travel restrictions begin to ease, spurred by an increase in vaccine accessibility, The Bahamas is well positioned for continued recovery. A rise in scheduled airlift combined with the return of the cruise industry is contributing to a positive increase in visitor numbers, leading to nearly 500,000 visitors over the first six months of the year.

"While we have faced an uphill battle during these unprecedented times, we must stay focused and optimistic as the world begins to reopen," noted the Deputy Prime Minister. "I join with leaders throughout the Caribbean to elevate the importance of social inclusion, sustainability and smart destinations and businesses. Our beautiful country, and our beloved Caribbean region, will prosper again and continue to progress, as in the words of the motto of The Bahamas: Forward, Upward, Onward, Together."

PRESS INQUIRIES
Anita Johnson-Patty
General Manager, Global Communications
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation
ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick
Public Relations
Bahamas@webershandwick.com

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism &amp; Aviation)
(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bahamas-ministry-of-tourism-investments--aviation-celebrates-world-tourism-day-301385628.html

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/27/c9416.html

