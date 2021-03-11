U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.23
    +52.42 (+1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,578.92
    +281.90 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,403.87
    +335.03 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,322.90
    +37.22 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.95
    +1.51 (+2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.90
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1985
    +0.0059 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5250
    +0.0050 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3975
    +0.0042 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4760
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,433.79
    +950.27 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,143.72
    +33.02 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.96
    +11.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     

The Bahamas Virtual Romance Expo "From The Bahamas With Love" Welcomed Over 1000 Romance Seekers

·2 min read

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation (BMOTA) held a Virtual Romance Expo for consumers from all over North America. This remarkable evening featured speakers, networking booths and many other activities illustrating romance for the attendees. The show was abuzz with people from all walks of life, who wanted a taste of The Bahamas from their home.

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism &amp; A)
(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A)

With over 1000 virtual attendees from all over Canada and the U.S., the Virtual Romance Expo gave couples a unique opportunity to understand what The Islands of The Bahamas offer as a romantic destination.

The "From The Bahamas With Love" event was attended by soon-to-be engaged or recently engaged couples, future brides and grooms, bachelorette party planners, honeymoon do-over seekers and more. They were also the first to view and download the BMOTA's hot-off-the-press "From The Bahamas With Love" Magazine, a 100-page comprehensive online guide to planning weddings, honeymoons and romantic getaways in The Bahamas.

Anyone who was not able to attend the show will have access to the recorded sessions for 30 days (click here for access).

"We wanted to reassure those looking for a romantic getaway that The Bahamas is here for you and waiting," commented Joy Jibrilu, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation. "The romance expo 'From The Bahamas With Love' was a virtual one-stop-shop for all the information needed to plan weddings or honeymoons in The Bahamas. We were indeed pleased and proud of the successful trade event held last week and the phenomenal interest by consumers last night. Given the success of this show, we are excited and committed to bringing this show back next year and to show you why It's Better in The Bahamas."

The guest speakers of the evening were highly renowned local and international experts in the romance industry. The discussion topics ranged from arranging the perfect wedding, bachelorette and romantic getaways to perfecting a destination proposal. The show also featured the love stories of couples who shared their experiences of why The Bahamas was the perfect destination for their romantic celebration.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS
Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

PRESS INQUIRIES
Anita Johnson-Patty
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick
Public Relations
Bahamas@webershandwick.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-bahamas-virtual-romance-expo-from-the-bahamas-with-love-welcomed-over-1000-romance-seekers-301245880.html

SOURCE Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500, Dow hit record highs after upbeat jobless claims data

    The S&P 500 and the Dow indexes hit all-time highs on Thursday as worries about rising inflation subsided, while a bigger-than-expected fall in weekly jobless claims reinforced expectations of a labor market recovery. Mega-cap stocks Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc gained between 2.2% and 3.6%, recouping losses from a recent pullback and helping the benchmark S&P 500 surpass its Feb. 16 peak of 3,950.43. The blue-chip Dow hit an all-time high for the fourth straight session, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is now about 5% below its Feb. 12 record close after slumping as much as 12% from that level last week.

  • "Chinese business, Out!" Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • Erdogan to pitch Turkey's 'bitter' economic reforms to sceptics

    President Tayyip Erdogan will attempt on Friday to make good on his pledge of a new economic era for Turkey, with a package of reforms that he says will tackle chronically high inflation, currency depreciation and financial instability. After 18 years leading a major emerging market prone to booms and busts, Erdogan faces a sceptical audience of local savers, foreign investors and ratings agency analysts who say such market-friendly promises have rung hollow in the past. Erdogan promised the reforms in November after the lira hit a record low.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Showing Signs of Life Again

    The British pound initially fell on Wednesday but then turned around to show signs of life again. Ultimately, it looks as if the uptrend is ready to continue.

  • Britain's John Lewis to axe more stores after COVID-19 'earthquake'

    The John Lewis Partnership warned more of its department stores would be permanently closed after the "economic earthquake" of COVID-19 sent Britain's biggest employee-owned group to a 517 million pound ($721 million) annual loss. The 156-year-old John Lewis had already reduced department store numbers to 42, having closed eight last July, impacting 1,300 jobs, as it grappled with the fallout from the crisis. "Hard as it is, there is no getting away from the fact that some areas can no longer profitably sustain a John Lewis store," Chairman Sharon White said.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow rally to fresh record highs as tech stocks resurge

    Stocks advanced on Thursday and the Dow set yet another record intraday high after Congress passed another expansive coronavirus relief package. Technology shares rebounded, and Treasury yields steadied.

  • 5 tax changes that can take you by surprise this filing season

    Here are a few things that may catch you off guard as you do your 2020 taxes.

  • Kering founder Pinault joins wave of SPAC investors

    Francois Pinault, the French billionaire who founded Kering, the group behind Gucci, has invested in a special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC) set up by former Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday. The investment by Pinault, first reported by Bloomberg, follows an eruption of new launches of SPACs or blank cheque companies in Europe after a boom in the United States. A spokeswoman for Pinault, 84, declined to comment further on the size of his stake, which will be held by his personal holding company.

  • A Surge in Iranian Oil Exports Is Clogging Up Chinese Ports

    (Bloomberg) -- China is gorging on sanctioned Iranian oil -- with imports forecast to more than double this month from February -- as other countries hold off purchases for fear of incurring the wrath of the U.S.Iranian shipments to the province of Shandong, home to a quarter of China’s refining capacity, have surged so much this month they’re causing congestion at ports and filling up storage tanks, traders and analysts said.See also: China Oil Demand Growth Gains Pace on Swift Factory ReboundOil from the Persian Gulf nation is heavily discounted due to the American sanctions that were first imposed in mid-2018. In China, it usually goes for $3 to $5 barrel less than benchmark Brent crude, according to traders, who say that’s prompting some local companies to stock up as global prices rise and economic activity picks up following the Lunar New Year holidays.Chinese imports of Iranian crude will rise to 856,000 barrels a day in March, the most in almost two years and up 129% from last month, according to Kevin Wright, a Singapore-based analyst with Kpler. His estimates include oil that’s undergone ship-to-ship transfers in the Middle East or in waters off Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia to obscure their origin.Most refiners and traders are reluctant to purchase Iranian crude for fear of repercussions that can include being cut off from the American banking system and having cargoes seized. Tehran has used aggressive marketing as it tries to raise export income and boost an economy reeling from the sanctions.“The surge is related to lower costs but also, politically, to a sense that this might be an interim period between the outgoing administration and the Biden administration figuring out its position on Iran,” said Michal Meidan, director of the China Energy Programme at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. “Iran is certainly part of the downside risks to oil prices, alongside Libya and shale to a certain degree.”Relations between Washington and Tehran took a nosedive when former president Donald Trump pulled out of a nuclear accord with Iran. The country’s official oil exports have plunged to almost nothing from around 2.5 million barrels a day before the American sanctions. Iran still produces roughly 2 million barrels daily, however.Tensions have remained high since Joe Biden came to power, although Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said this week his country was ready to revert to full or partial compliance with the nuclear deal if the U.S. did the same. Tehran has said Washington should lift the sanctions before the two sides start talks.Powerful RallyOil prices have leapt from less than $40 a barrel at the end of October as major economies rolled out coronavirus vaccines and OPEC+ kept supply in check. Brent briefly topped $71 this week after a drone and missile attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil export terminal, which the kingdom blamed on Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.Chinese fuel consumption had already recovered to pre-virus levels last year, but dipped over the last few months amid a resurgence of Covid-19 in parts of the country. It’s now growing on the back of strong factory activity and infrastructure building that left Beijing blanketed in smog this week.See also: China’s Oil Reserves Are Close to Reaching Storage CapacityThe waiting time for tankers looking to offload in Shandong was estimated at 12 days last week, compared with eight the week before, according to Kpler. Oil inventories at ports in the province climbed to a one-year high last month, data from industry researcher SCI99 showed.China’s imports of crude oil climbed to an average of 11.1 million barrels a day in January and February, up more than 20% from December, according to Bloomberg calculations.Iran-origin crude purchased by China is sometimes labeled Omani or Middle Eastern oil, or Malaysian Blend. China imported more than 12 million metric tons of crude from Malaysia in 2020 and 2019, around twice as much as in 2017 before the U.S. sanctions were imposed, customs data show.(Updates with analsyst comment in 6th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett Becomes Sixth Member of $100 Billion Club

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett has been a fixture at the top of the world’s wealth rankings for decades, but in recent years he’s slipped down the list as tech fortunes soared and his hot hand cooled.Now, at 90, his net worth has blown past $100 billion.The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman’s wealth jumped on Wednesday to $100.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That makes Buffett the sixth member of the $100 billion club, a group including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and his friend Bill Gates.The clan’s combined fortunes have grown rapidly, fueled by government stimulus, central-bank policy and the surging equity market. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle as the House voted to approve the legislation, adding to the $3 trillion or so in stimulus Washington has already disbursed in the past year.Berkshire, the source of virtually all of Buffett’s wealth, has had a fast start to 2021. The firm’s A shares are up 15% this year, outpacing the 3.8% gain of the S&P 500 Index. That’s been helped by Buffett’s recent push to spend record amounts buying back Berkshire’s own stock, a notable shift for an investor who has preferred to use the $138 billion cash pile to buy other businesses or common shares.Share BuybacksBuffett’s been struggling in recent years to find sizable deals to spark Berkshire’s growth, partially due to the sheer size of the conglomerate. That’s caused the shares to underperform the S&P 500 over the past five years. But in 2020, Buffett spent a record $24.7 billion on buybacks and filings indicate he’s already bought at least $4.2 billion worth of stock through mid-February.Read more: Berkshire’s Busy 2020 Broke a Record Despite No Major Deals ”His warming up to share buyback was clearly welcomed by investors,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Palazola, who also noted last year’s fears of the pandemic’s initial impact on the group were overdone. “The strength of Berkshire’s equity portfolio, specifically Apple, was a large contributor to book value,” he said.Surpassing $100 billion is all the more notable considering how much the Omaha billionaire has given away. A co-founder of the Giving Pledge, a campaign to encourage philanthropy, Buffett has donated more than $37 billion in Berkshire stock since 2006. Without those gifts, which have cut his holdings of Berkshire Class A shares nearly in half, he’d be worth more than $192 billion.The staggering amounts accumulated by the ultra-wealthy -- $1.8 trillion by the world’s 500 richest in 2020 alone -- highlights the K-shaped recovery that’s taking place as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic. While millions of disproportionately poor, working-class and minority people remain unemployed, the rich have seen incomes and net worth levels jump thanks to a buoyant stock market and rising home prices.Meanwhile, more than 8 million Americans -- including many children -- fell into poverty in the second half of last year, according to an analysis by University of Chicago economist Bruce Meyer, University of Notre Dame’s James Sullivan and Zhejiang University’s Jeehoon Han.Buffett added $1.9 billion to his fortune on Wednesday as Berkshire Class A shares hit a record high, helping lead a second day of gains for the S&P 500.(Updates with analyst comment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil ticks up on global economic outlook, plummeting U.S. fuel inventories

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday on an upbeat forecast for global economic recovery and as U.S. gasoline inventories plummeted, but prices were limited due to a surge in crude oil inventories in the aftermath of last month's Texas winter storm. U.S. gasoline stocks dropped by 11.9 million barrels last week and distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 5.5 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said, sharper than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.5 million-barrel drop each.

  • Taiwan Probe Spurs Fears of China Poaching Top Chip Talent

    (Bloomberg) -- An investigation into illegal talent poaching by Beijing-based Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has revived fears Chinese companies will target Taiwan’s top engineers as their country works to build a world-class chipmaking industry.Investigators descended on the offices of Bitmain’s two Taiwan units and interviewed 19 people Tuesday in a probe into whether the crypto-mining startup had violated local laws, according to Chang Jui-chuan, a spokeswoman for the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office. The Chinese firm, which develops semiconductors for mining and other purposes, is suspected of illegally recruiting hundreds of engineers from Taiwanese firms over a period of three years. Taiwan prohibits firms from China from doing business or recruiting locally without prior approval, a measure intended to limit the influence of its political rival.The accusations against Bitmain spur concerns that Chinese firms will accelerate efforts to hire away Taiwan’s best engineers in a bid to achieve semiconductor self-sufficiency. Beijing has pledged to develop its own advanced chip manufacturing in order to dominate future technologies and cut its dependence on $300 billion of annual semiconductor imports.Read more: China to Pour More Money Into Chips, AI and 5G to Catch U.S.Taiwan’s deep pool of expertise revolves around Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s leading chip fabricator and a supplier to most American tech giants from Apple Inc. to Nvidia Corp. U.S. and European companies like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and ASML Holding NV have set up engineering hubs and research bases to tap local talent.“China’s poaching of Taiwanese engineers undermines Taiwan’s semiconductor industry,” said Carol Lin, a law professor at the Hsinchu-based National Chiao Tung University, which is now part of the newly formed National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University. “Through the maneuver, Chinese competitors can learn about Taiwan companies’ progress. If these engineers bring trade secrets with them, Chinese rivals can have a firm grasp of Taiwan companies’ past success and failure in technological developments, and this could result in unfair competition and even endanger national security.”Beijing has denied Washington’s claims that it demands technology or talent transfers or targets the intellectual property of overseas firms. Bitmain representatives didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.Read more: The World Is Dangerously Dependent on Taiwan for SemiconductorsBitmain’s actions are suspected of breaching Taiwan’s Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, Chang said. An article in the act stipulates that for-profit Chinese firms cannot set up units in Taiwan and conduct business activities -- including headhunting -- without approval from Taiwanese authorities, she added.A separate press statement from Chang’s office, while not identifying Bitmain by name, shed light on the allegations. In order to develop artificial intelligence chips, the Chinese startup created a new entity in China with a Taiwanese engineer as chairman. This engineer then recruited colleagues from his former company in Taiwan and formed a headhunting team to set up a research and development center in Taiwan, according to the statement. Chang confirmed the company in the press release was Bitmain.The team offered potential recruits double their existing salaries and advertised openly on Taiwanese job sites, the prosecutors said. The country’s top chip designer MediaTek Inc., a major rival to Qualcomm Inc., was affected by Bitmain’s recruitment drive, Taiwan’s Apple Daily reported. A MediaTek representative declined to comment.Taiwanese executives have accused Chinese rivals of aggressive poaching for years. In 2018, Taiwanese DRAM maker Nanya Technology Corp. President Lee Pei-ing said some of his engineers were being offered three to five times their current salaries by Chinese competitors. The typical practice was to first lure away a manager who would then go on to recruit more of his former colleagues, according to Lee.Beyond talent poaching, global firms with operations in Taiwan and local officials have accused Chinese companies of technology theft. In 2019, Taiwanese prosecutors indicted five people for leaking tech belonging to German chemical maker BASF SE to Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials Co., while Micron Technology Inc. has sued Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corp. and its Chinese partner Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. for stealing trade secrets. Both Chinese companies have denied wrongdoing.Read more: Engineers Found Guilty of Stealing Micron Secrets for ChinaBitmain, the world’s largest crypto-mining equipment maker, has over the years tried to expand into AI chipmaking to cushion Bitcoin’s volatility, but the strategy divided its management. The company relies on TSMC’s foundry for semiconductor production.(Updates with employment forecast chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA’s Lowe Rebuffs Market Talk of Rate Hikes

    The head of Australia’s central bank rebuffed market talk of rate hikes, saying it will take at least until 2024 to reach full employment.

  • Saudi Oil Hawkishness Speeds India Plan to Seek Alternatives

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s push to restrain oil supply to buoy prices is spurring India to speed up plans to diversify its crude sources and pursue alternative energy, the chairman of one of the nation’s biggest refiners said.The world’s third-biggest oil importer was already trying to cut its dependence on Middle Eastern crude, with American oil rising from 0.5% of total purchases to 6% over the past five years, Mukesh Kumar Surana, chairman of state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corp., said in a Bloomberg Television interview.Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has repeatedly called for OPEC+ to pump more crude to stop prices from rising too high. However, his pleas fell on deaf ears in Riyadh when the alliance, which is dominated by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided to hold output steady last week. The decision and an attack on an export terminal in the kingdom pushed Brent above $71 a barrel on Monday.“Higher prices make the future of oil as a commodity in the energy basket more detrimental,” Surana said. “It pushes people to look for more alternative resources in the energy basket,” he said, adding that India would prefer an oil price in the $50 to $60 a barrel range.It’s looking increasingly unlikely that crude will drop back to those levels. Top banks upgraded their price forecasts following the OPEC+ decision, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. seeing Brent at $80 a barrel in the third quarter.Around 86% of Indian oil imports last year were from OPEC+ members, with 19% coming from Saudi Arabia, according to government data. Indian refiners are watching Iran’s possible re-entry into the oil market closely, Surana said.Higher oil prices are also likely to add more impetus to India’s push for cleaner sources of energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last month that the country is targeting for 40% of its energy needs to come from green sources by 2030.Brent oil’s surge of around 30% so far this year is already crimping domestic fuel consumption and is threatening India’s recovery from its worst recession since the 1950s. “Higher prices push up inflation and that is not good for the economy,” Surana said.(Updates with oil price forecasts in 5th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A nepotism scandal has Nike scrambling to rebuild trust with sneakerheads

    Nike is doing damage control after a prolific sneaker reseller was revealed to be the son of a longtime company executive.

  • Big-name investors bet bond sell-off has further to run

    Some of the world's biggest investors are slashing exposure to government bonds on expectations that the debt sell-off is just getting started, and without too swift a rise in borrowing costs, most central banks will not intervene. U.S. and European bonds have suffered their worst start to the year since 2013, with investors dumping government debt in anticipation that the $1.9 trillion U.S. fiscal stimulus package will power economic recovery and fuel inflation globally. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are up 64 basis points (bps) this year at 1.5%, jacking up borrowing costs elsewhere.

  • Warren Buffett finally joins exclusive $100bn club

    The 90-year-old investor is part of an elite group of five, although he has given billions to charity.

  • Oil Prices Dip After Hitting $70

    Oil prices fell back after a huge rally last week, with analysts still seeing upside for prices despite high prices threatening demand

  • Gold Heads for First Loss in Three Days With Yields Rebounding

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased gains, heading for its first decline in three days as U.S. Treasury yields rebounded.Yields are in the rise again as President Joe Biden plans to sign his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill on Friday after it cleared the final congressional hurdle. Meanwhile, applications for U.S. jobless benefits fell more than forecast to the lowest since early November as virus vaccinations accelerated and states eased more business restrictions.Rising yields have played havoc with the price of gold, which touched an all-time high in August. Rates have climbed as increased economic aid stokes inflation concerns, hampering demand for bullion because it doesn’t offer interest. Prospects for faster economic growth are also denting demand for the metal as a haven, helping send prices down more than 9% this year.“Bond vigilantes continue to view the massive Biden $1.9 trillion stimulus bill with deep dread concern, both with massive supply in the pipeline as well as inflation pressures,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. “Selling in bonds is keeping yields elevated and has taken gold rather smartly off overnight highs.”While the roll-out of vaccines has seen diminishing investor interest for the traditional haven, Biden’s economic package may give a huge “tailwind” to gold in the long term, according to Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch.“The inflation risks are growing at the same time, as handing out $1,400 to nearly every American and topping up and extending unemployment benefits are likely to massively fuel consumption,” Fritsch said.The European Central Bank pledged to ramp up buying government debt in coming months in a bid to a contain rising bond yields that threaten to derail the region’s economic recovery.Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,722.56 an ounce by 10:22 a.m. in New York. Silver and platinum also fell, while palladium rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.1%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.