Bahrain Agriculture Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.39% between 2022 and 2027; Evolving Opportunities with AgroBH, BASF SE among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahrain agriculture market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.39% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 13.98 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 189.22 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bahrain Agriculture Market 2023-2027

In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Bahrain agriculture market segmentation analysis

The Bahrain agriculture market is segmented based on type and distribution channel segments.

Based on type, the Bahrain agriculture market is segmented into animal produce, crop produce, and rural activities.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets, convenience stores, and e-commerce.

For insights on the market contribution of each segment

Bahrain agriculture market: Major Segment

Segmentation by Type

The market growth in the animal produce segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes products obtained from animals, such as poultry and dairy products. The government in Bahrain is taking various steps to boost the growth of agriculture and fisheries in the country. This is leading to the development of long-term food security of the nation. Besides, the government is cooperating with other regional governments to achieve common goals in the Middle East. All these factors are supporting the growth of the segment.

Story continues

The report provides market-impacting factors and changes that impact current and future trends.

Bahrain agriculture market: Dynamics & insights

Technavio's research report on the Bahrain agriculture market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The increasing government support to boost domestic production is notably driving the market growth. The government of Bahrain is undertaking various steps to ensure food security in the country. For instance, in 2022, the government introduced its new production strategy to encourage the local production of food. The government is also working on creating a platform to provide assistance in the field of agriculture in data centralization and management, investment incentive and aid, historical documentation, and research and development. Many such developments are fueling the growth of the market in focus.

The declining availability of arable land is a major challenge impeding the market. The amount of arable land available for crop cultivation has reduced considerably in Bahrain over recent decades. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing salinity, rise in industrialization, rapid urbanization, and the growing demand for energy. Also, the increase in soil erosion and land pollution has reduced the quality of land available for agriculture. All these factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Bahrain agriculture market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the Bahrain agriculture market are AgroBH, BASF SE, Bayer AG, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Nutrien Ltd., and Syngenta Crop Protection AG among others.

Agriculture Market In Bahrain Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 109 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 1.18 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AgroBH, BASF SE, Bayer AG, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Nutrien Ltd., and Syngenta Crop Protection AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer staples market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Agriculture market in Bahrain 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distributiona channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Animal produce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Crop produce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Rural activities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Supermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AgroBH

11.4 BASF SE

11.5 Bayer AG

11.6 CNH Industrial NV

11.7 Deere and Co.

11.8 Nutrien Ltd.

11.9 Syngenta Crop Protection AG

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

