Bahrain agriculture market size to grow by USD 13.98 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by increasing government support - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The agriculture market in Bahrain is forecasted to grow by USD 13.98 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.39% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. AgroBH, BASF SE, Bayer AG, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Nutrien Ltd., and Syngenta Crop Protection AG are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bahrain Agriculture Market 2023-2027

Bahrain Agriculture Market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

  • The Bahrain Agriculture Market share growth by the animal produce segment will be significant. Products derived from animals, such as chicken and dairy products, are known as animal produce. At the expense of domestic production, Bahrain is significantly dependent on imports to meet its needs for livestock and animal products, such as milk. In a free-market economy, import rivalry for local animal products, particularly dairy and eggs, is fierce. If the nation is to revive its livestock industry, the cost structure of locally produced animals and animal products must be changed.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others, Buy the Report.

Bahrain Agriculture Market 2023-2027: Scope

The agriculture market in Bahrain report also covers the following areas:

Bahrain Agriculture Market 2023-2027: Drivers & challenges

The increasing government support will fuel the growth of the agriculture market in Bahrain. By viewing agricultural publications and research, climatology, soil, water, and workforce data, the portal AGRO can be a crucial tool for the government entities of the Kingdom of Bahrain in identifying trends in the agriculture sector. To help with high-level decision-making, data on land use management, agricultural zones, and land cover can also be accessed. As a result, one of the key factors expected to contribute to the expansion of Bahrain's agriculture industry is the government's increased support for growing local production.

However, the declining availability of arable land is the major challenge. The amount of arable land has decreased, and it is now being used for other things like construction, due to the factors like rising industrialization, urbanization, and energy consumption. The quality and capacity of agricultural land to grow crops have also declined over the past few decades due to soil erosion and land pollution, which has also resulted in a decrease in the amount of arable land. Therefore, a fall in the amount of arable land available could provide a significant obstacle to Bahrain's agriculture market's expansion during the projection period.

To know about the other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Bahrain Agriculture Market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

  • Type Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

  • Distribution Channel Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Bahrain Agriculture Market 2023-2027: Key highlights

What are the key data covered in this agriculture market in the Bahrain report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the agriculture market in Bahrain between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the agriculture market in Bahrain and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the agriculture market in Bahrain across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the agriculture market in Bahrain vendors.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Agriculture Market In Bahrain Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

109

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.39%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 13.98 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

1.18

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AgroBH, BASF SE, Bayer AG, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Nutrien Ltd., and Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Agriculture market in Bahrain 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distributiona channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Animal produce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Crop produce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Rural activities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Supermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AgroBH

  • 11.4 BASF SE

  • 11.5 Bayer AG

  • 11.6 CNH Industrial NV

  • 11.7 Deere and Co.

  • 11.8 Nutrien Ltd.

  • 11.9 Syngenta Crop Protection AG

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Bahrain Agriculture Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bahrain-agriculture-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-13-98-million-from-2022-to-2027-growth-driven-by-increasing-government-support---technavio-301718956.html

SOURCE Technavio

