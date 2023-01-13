Bahrain agriculture market size to grow by USD 13.98 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by increasing government support - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The agriculture market in Bahrain is forecasted to grow by USD 13.98 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.39% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. AgroBH, BASF SE, Bayer AG, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Nutrien Ltd., and Syngenta Crop Protection AG are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bahrain Agriculture Market 2023-2027

Bahrain Agriculture Market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

The Bahrain Agriculture Market share growth by the animal produce segment will be significant. Products derived from animals, such as chicken and dairy products, are known as animal produce. At the expense of domestic production, Bahrain is significantly dependent on imports to meet its needs for livestock and animal products, such as milk. In a free-market economy, import rivalry for local animal products, particularly dairy and eggs, is fierce. If the nation is to revive its livestock industry, the cost structure of locally produced animals and animal products must be changed.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Bahrain Agriculture Market 2023-2027: Scope

The agriculture market in Bahrain report also covers the following areas:

Bahrain Agriculture Market 2023-2027: Drivers & challenges

The increasing government support will fuel the growth of the agriculture market in Bahrain. By viewing agricultural publications and research, climatology, soil, water, and workforce data, the portal AGRO can be a crucial tool for the government entities of the Kingdom of Bahrain in identifying trends in the agriculture sector. To help with high-level decision-making, data on land use management, agricultural zones, and land cover can also be accessed. As a result, one of the key factors expected to contribute to the expansion of Bahrain's agriculture industry is the government's increased support for growing local production.

However, the declining availability of arable land is the major challenge. The amount of arable land has decreased, and it is now being used for other things like construction, due to the factors like rising industrialization, urbanization, and energy consumption. The quality and capacity of agricultural land to grow crops have also declined over the past few decades due to soil erosion and land pollution, which has also resulted in a decrease in the amount of arable land. Therefore, a fall in the amount of arable land available could provide a significant obstacle to Bahrain's agriculture market's expansion during the projection period.

Bahrain Agriculture Market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

Type Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Distribution Channel Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Bahrain Agriculture Market 2023-2027: Key highlights

What are the key data covered in this agriculture market in the Bahrain report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the agriculture market in Bahrain between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the agriculture market in Bahrain and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the agriculture market in Bahrain across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the agriculture market in Bahrain vendors.

Agriculture Market In Bahrain Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 109 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 1.18 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AgroBH, BASF SE, Bayer AG, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Nutrien Ltd., and Syngenta Crop Protection AG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

