Bahrain - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

This is a multi-faceted strategy aimed at developing a digital transformation across numerous sectors, including e-government, e-health, e-commerce, and e-banking.



The major telcos including Batelco, STC Bahrain, and Zain Bahrain have been supported by the government and regulator to develop services and network infrastructure to facilitate implementing the strategy. As a result, 5G services have become widely available since they were launched in 2020. The national broadband network operator BNET was also financially separated from Batelco in mid-2021, in a bid to improve its responsibilities as a neutral wholesale access provider.



Bahrain’s telecom sector by the Fourth National Telecommunications Plan (initiated in 2016) which focuses on fibre-optic infrastructure deployment and establishing affordable prices for high-speed access.



BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the pandemic continues to have a significant impact on production and supply chains all around the world. During this time, the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device and ICT equipment production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to source necessary equipment or manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure.



Overall progress towards 5G may also be postponed or slowed down in some countries.



On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services is likely to be impacted by large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. In contrast, demand for Internet services will rise with citizens at home using it for work, education, socialising, and entertainment.



It is largely unknown what the long-term impacts will be as the crisis develops. However, though challenging to predict and interpret, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts and text contained in this report.



In addition, the report covers the responses of the telecom operators, as well as government. This might be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.



This BuddeComm report provides statistics and analysis on the key sectors of Bahrain’s telecom market, presenting an overview of the regulatory environment, the fixed network operators and services, telecom infrastructure, mobile operators, and mobile infrastructure, supported by statistics. The report includes a range of subscriber forecasts through to 2026.



Key Developments:



STC, Batelco and Zain Bahrain extend 5G services;

Batelco secures an Open Banking licence;

Batelco considers dual listing on the Bahrain Stock Exchange and Saudi Stock Exchange;

Regulator renews mobile licences held by Batelco and Zain;

Report update includes the regulator's market data for Q1 2021, operator data for Q2 2022, recent market developments.





Companies covered in this report include:

Batelco, STC Bahrain, Zain Bahrain, Kalaam Telecom

