Bahvest Resources Berhad's (KLSE:BAHVEST) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Bahvest Resources Berhad's (KLSE:BAHVEST) stock increased significantly by 43% over the past three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Specifically, we decided to study Bahvest Resources Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bahvest Resources Berhad is:

0.5% = RM674k ÷ RM123m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.01.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Bahvest Resources Berhad's Earnings Growth And 0.5% ROE

It is quite clear that Bahvest Resources Berhad's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 7.2%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Therefore, the disappointing ROE therefore provides a background to Bahvest Resources Berhad's very little net income growth of 2.5% over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Bahvest Resources Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 25% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Bahvest Resources Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Bahvest Resources Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Bahvest Resources Berhad doesn't pay any dividend, which means that it is retaining all of its earnings. However, this doesn't explain the low earnings growth the company has seen. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Bahvest Resources Berhad's performance. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Bahvest Resources Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

