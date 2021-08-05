U.S. markets open in 9 hours 5 minutes

Bahwan CyberTek Honoured for Corporate Excellence Category in the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition

·6 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the prestigious fifteenth Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 Regional Edition is pleased to recognise 59 exceptional award recipients who have exemplified excellence and perseverance in this unprecedented period. The APEA awardees have proven resiliency and accelerated tremendously to overcome the unprecedented economic conditions wrought by the global pandemic.

Bahwan CyberTek was honoured for Corporate Excellence Award at the recently concluded Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition
Bahwan CyberTek was honoured for Corporate Excellence Award at the recently concluded Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition

The APEA, an initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region's leading NGO, is the largest regional recognition and acknowledgement programme for trailblazers in the business community. APEA prides itself as a testament to the commitment, aspiration, and true entrepreneurship. With over 800 nominations received each year, and about seven percent were commended to the most deserving for recognition. This year, an impressive number of 130 finalists from 15 countries were up for consideration in the final round of judging and only 59 were crowned as award recipients.

Bahwan CyberTek's Journey to Success

Established in 1999, Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) Group is a global provider of digital transformation solutions in the areas of Predictive Analytics, Digital Experience and Digital Supply Chain Management, and has delivered solutions in 20 countries across North America, the Middle East, Far East, Africa and Asia. Driving innovation through outcome-focused business models, proven and powerful IP solutions, BCT is a trusted partner for over 1000+ customers, including Fortune 500 companies.

With strong capabilities in Digital Technologies, BCT has over 3000 associates with technical and domain expertise, delivering solutions to the Oil & Gas, Telecom, Power, Government, Banking, Retail and Supply Chain Management or Logistics verticals.

BCT is an IP-led enterprise that combines outcome-based business models, cognitive solutions and growth accelerators to deliver highly differentiated value to customers to help them achieve high levels of efficiency and performance.

As a group, BCT has nine subsidiaries, three Joint Ventures and many strategic partnerships with industry-leading companies including TIBCO, ZYCUS, IBM, SingleStore, ORACLE, Boxlight, SigFox, Microsoft, UiPath, Emendo Energy, Cloudleaf, Tekion, Lightbend, Sonatype, GEP and Coupa, to name a few.

BCT Group's APAC operations is in its sixth consecutive year. Across APAC, the Group has offices in Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan. The APAC team comprises over 300 full-time personnel, ranging from strategy teams, technology experts, solution architects, subject matter experts and business teams.

The company is a growing at an aggressive pace in the region. Its customers include some of the largest Government bodies and agencies, Government ministries, port operators and shipping corporations, drilling companies, contact centres and banks.

BCT has forged strategic partnerships with many industry-leaders in the region. One such significant partnership is its longstanding association with the Government of Brunei Darussalam. The company helped set up Brunei's first 24x7x365 non-emergency National Contact Centre service to manage citizen complaints and enquiries seamlessly. The project won the 'Best Small Outsourced Contact Centre' and 'Best Technology Innovation' at the prestigious 'Contact Centre World' Awards Las Vegas, from among 1,700 contestants.

The APAC team has also made major headways in the digital procurement space. It is a strategic partner of ZYCUS, Coupa and GEP, industry-leaders in the e-Procurement domain. Recently, BCT won the 'Star Collaborator of the Year Award' from ZYCUS in recognition of its longstanding partnership with the company and for delivering 'customer experience excellence' in executing highly complex and diverse large-scale global projects.

The company has set up a specialised mobility CoE in Taiwan, which delivers powerful Mobility solutions and has strong device engineering capabilities to execute projects in emerging and futuristic technologies.

The APAC team is led by a distinguished and prominent leadership team. Ms. Shanthi Chandrasekar, Executive Vice President and Head of Strategic Business Operations in APAC, who won two notable Stevie awards last year, is at the helm overseeing the entire APAC operations.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is given utmost importance in the company. The organisation engages in both routine and one-off CSR engagements in India and abroad. These engagements are diverse ranging from conducting or organising an awareness campaign to helping a social or civic body set up a digital centre.

As part of its CSR activities, the company acted as a digital collaborator and used its technology platform for crowdsourcing efforts to help run fair elections in the State of Tamil Nadu (India) and alert the Government on calls for rescue from stranded citizens during the massive floods of 2015. The company also organised citizen employability and digital empowerment in the Middle East. BCT forged a public-private partnership with the Ministry of Manpower of the Sultanate of Oman in 2006 for securing gainful employment in the knowledge economy. They have also been part of women's health and empowerment initiatives aimed at providing healthcare, education and financial independence.

BCT has been recognised by global industry bodies, partners and customers with prestigious awards. These include the Stanford Case Studies in 2017 and 2018, which documented BCT's growth story and its strategic advantages as a company; the Kellogg Case Study where BCT's RETINA platform was featured among AI use cases with real traction across a wide range of business functions and industries; and the OPAL Certification by Oman Society for Petroleum Services. This is a milestone achievement, as OPAL is an industry-leading forum for Oman's petroleum industry made up of 400+ oil and gas companies.

As part of its long-term vision, the company plans to move into the next orbit, by building and expanding its portfolio of products and services. BCT will explore futuristic technologies to provide differentiated, value-driven solutions to customers. It also plans to expand its IP portfolio and grow its expertise across verticals, including key verticals such as Energy, BFSI, Logistics, Retail, Government, Oil & Gas and Telecom. In addition, BCT will continue to explore newer geographies and expand further in existing geographies. Its new business units have grown phenomenally and continue to establish themselves as niche players. The company also looks to attract investments and forge new partnerships with adjacent technology companies and industry leaders.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organisation in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organisations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognise entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries and markets all over Asia. For more information, visit: www.apea.asia

Media Contact

Contact Person: Tan Yong Keat
Phone Number: (60) 3 7803 1916
Email: yongkeat@businessmedia.asia

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

