BAI Communications extends European footprint with expansion into Italy

·4 min read

ROME, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BAI Communications (BAI), a global communications infrastructure provider, today announced the next phase in its international growth strategy with its expansion into Italy in collaboration with key local industry executives, to bring neutral host connected infrastructure solutions to one of Europe's fast-growing telecommunications markets. BAI Italia marks the company's first European operation outside of the UK and Ireland, and further strengthens its capabilities as a leading provider of 5G and shared infrastructure in the region.

BAI has enlisted industry veteran Luca Luciani alongside a group of powerhouse executives with proven industry success, to spearhead its market entry. The BAI Italia executive team have long-shared BAI's vision and have already made significant preparations to launch a neutral host proposition in the country. As CEO of BAI Italia, Luca Luciani brings over twenty years of business experience across telecommunications, energy, consumer goods and management consulting and has held several senior executive responsibilities at Telecom Italia and is former CEO of TIM Brazil. Other senior executives joining BAI Italia include Antonino Ruggiero, Riccardo Jelmini, Riccardo D'Angelo and Enrico Lanzavecchia.

BAI Italia will focus on delivering the low latency and unlimited capacity neutral host networks needed to ensure Italians can stay connected in dense urban environments. The experienced executive team will leverage the wealth of capability across the group to design, build, manage and fund the critical connectivity infrastructure needed to accelerate digital innovation. They will build on existing relationships with mobile network operators (MNOs), enterprises and municipalities to develop the future-ready platform essential for a strong digital economy in Italy. Deploying solutions which include 5G small cells to densify networks in urban environments, private networks for enterprises in healthcare, education and manufacturing, alongside state-of-the-art DAS networks for large public venues and stadiums; like those the business has already deployed across over 220 marquee venues in the USA through Mobilitie and multiple venues across Europe through Vilicom.

Igor Leprince, Group CEO of BAI Communications, said: "BAI's expansion into Italy represents another important milestone in our growth strategy to become a leading provider of telecommunications infrastructure in Europe and globally. As one of the largest mobile markets in Europe, Italy presents an exciting opportunity for BAI to further extend its neutral host solutions, as MNOs, municipalities and private companies continue to invest in the 5G infrastructure required to support a more connected future."

Andrew McGrath, Group CCO of BAI Communications, said: "The movement towards an 'always connected' society is only speeding up and as people return to public spaces, they will expect reliable coverage wherever they go. Our credibility for executing large-scale projects across the world, combined with the experience and market knowledge of the BAI Italia team, makes us well-positioned to deliver solutions for our customers and the people of Italy."

Luca Luciani, CEO of BAI Italia, said: "We are very excited to bring BAI's industry-leading solutions and expertise in neutral host connected infrastructure to the Italian market. The incredible experience across the BAI group means we are in the best position to work with the MNOs, private industrial precincts, commercial venues, public offices and municipalities to improve indoor and outdoor connectivity in Italy. Helping to accelerate digital innovation across multiple sectors and drive the deployment of smart city applications. We look forward to replicating BAI's success in other countries here in Italy, as we strive to become the largest neutral host provider in the country."

This latest step for BAI follows several recent developments in the company's regional and global growth trajectory. In 2021, BAI acquired Mobilitie, one of the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure companies in the United States, significantly increasing the company's reach across North America. It also comes after substantial growth in the UK, including the recent acquisition of Vilicom, a leader in high performance 4G and 5G mobile and cellular coverage solutions. Last year, BAI was also awarded a 20-year concession by Transport for London (TfL) to deliver high-speed wireless communications for the London subway and agreed to a 20-year partnership with Sunderland City Council to design, build and operate next-generation digital infrastructure to aid the council's smart city development.

About BAI Communications

BAI Communications is a world leader in shared communications infrastructure, pioneering solutions that empower our customers to advance their services, accelerate their networks and amplify their reach in the most efficient and cost-effective ways possible. Having long been at the forefront of network advancement, BAI is harnessing fibre, spearheading the transition from 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G and preparing for 6G – and beyond. We collaborate closely with our customers in telecommunications, government, transit, enterprise, broadcasting and venues to realise their communications vision, focusing not just on the immediate future, but on the possibilities that exist over long-term partnerships. Our global operations span Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy and the United States. Our BAI Group companies include Mobilitie and Transit Wireless in the United States, and Vilicom in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Together, we're creating smarter communities for all.

