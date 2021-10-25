U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

Baicells Chosen as the Top Private Network Vendor by Kaleido Intelligence

·4 min read

The research firm chose Baicells as the top private network vendor due to the company's ability to simplify an end-to-end private LTE solution to make it easy for IT engineers to operate and maintain private networks.

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baicells Technologies, a leading manufacturer in fixed wireless LTE and 5G hardware solutions, was chosen by Kaleido Intelligence to be the top private network vendor, beating out competitors Athonet, Redline Communications, Telefonica, Vodafone, Ericsson, floLive, Geoverse, Quortus, Samsung, Telit, and Verizon. Kaleido Intelligence is a specialist consulting and research firm focused on telecom technologies, having a proven track record and over 100 technology firms contributing to their research.

Baicells is a leading manufacturer of LTE and 5G fixed-wireless hardware solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Baicells Technologies)

Kaleido recently released a market research report citing that enterprise private LTE and 5G networks would be a $7.3 billion market by 2026, with 76% of this tied to private LTE networks. The market is set to grow at a CAGR of 55% between 2019 and 2026, largely due to private interests driven by global regulatory activity that is set to release dedicated spectrum along with a growing need to deploy monitoring, automation, and other broadband services in enterprise environments. Enterprises in the Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities sector will account for the majority of deployments for private networks due to the market's heavy reliance on automation, sensing, and robotics which require the reliability and performance that can only be met by LTE and 5G technologies.

Kaleido chose Baicells as the top player in the telecommunications private network's market, citing the organization's high level of growth over the past 6 years which Kaleido attributes to Baicells leading hardware and software offerings. Kaleido called Baicells key strength the ability to greatly simplify a private network's entire solution, which makes it easy for engineers to operate and maintain networks thereby removing the barriers between communications technologies and IT.

Baicells has built a wide portfolio of fixed wireless LTE and 5G hardware solutions, which have seen wide adoption with the implementation of CBRS spectrum in the United States. The COVID-19 pandemic further spurred the need for high-speed Internet across communities and organizations so they could keep their residents and students connected while quarantining. Most notably, the City of Las Vegas and multiple school districts across Utah, have adopted Baicells equipment to build out their own private LTE networks. Both organizations have built their networks to provide high-speed internet to low-income students but are expanding their networks for additional purposes such as telehealth, public safety, and IoT connectivity.

"We are very honored to be chosen by Kaleido as their top-performing vendor for private networks," said Minchul Ho, GM of Baicells North America. "Since Baicells relatively recent establishment, we've strived to provide our customers with the easiest, most affordable, and reliable private LTE hardware solutions in the wireless market. CBRS and the upcoming opportunities with 5G have provided us with the ability to dedicate further resources to research and development so we can continue innovating and challenging the traditional wireless ecosystem. Wireless is the future and we don't want to limit anyone from being able to set up their own private LTE network. We want everyone to be able to take full advantage of what is currently possible with this technology. This accolade from Kaleido is a reflection of the hard work we've put towards democratizing private networks and we happily accept this award."

Kaleido put out a press release highlighting the organization's findings after researching over 60 organizations and providing awards in the categories of IoT Connectivity Management, Private Networks, eSIM Connectivity, and eSim Subscription Management. The research was conducted over a 6-month period with primary research including product demos, questionnaires, and detailed briefings.

About Baicells
Baicells is an international company, providing disruptively priced and technically innovative 4G LTE and 5G NR Access Solutions that connect more than 50 countries across the globe. Our ever-expanding goal to "Connect the Unconnected" has led to the establishment of offices across five of the seven continents and the development of over 300 patents since our inception in 2014. Baicells currently boasts over 700 private LTE networks across the world, with a large percentage of those trusted networks operating within North America. To meet growing demand for increased connectivity, Baicells production is booming with manufacturing plants operating in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam alongside an extensive relationship with global manufacturers.

Media Contact:
Max Hahn
Baicells North America
+1 608 373 1610
Max.hahn@na.baicells.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baicells-chosen-as-the-top-private-network-vendor-by-kaleido-intelligence-301406878.html

SOURCE Baicells Technologies

