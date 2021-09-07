Baicells Unveils New Features for HaloB, Further Innovating the Embedded EPC/5GC Solution for Fixed-wireless LTE Base Stations

The new features include Multi-APN, Layer 2, and Mobility functionality and can be activated on supported base stations models with a single button click, making it easier for network operators to take advantage of CBRS spectrum.

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baicells Technologies, a leading manufacturer of cost-effective LTE and 5G plug-and-play fixed wireless hardware solutions, today announced new enhancements coming to HaloB, the embedded EPC/5GC solution for Baicells eNodeB products.

The simplified design of HaloB makes for deploying private LTE and 5G networks faster and easier than ever before, while removing the high costs and complexities which are generally associated with an EPC/5GC. The new HaloB enhance elements will include support for Multi-APN, Layer 2, and Mobility. Multi-APN will allow for the configuration of multiple APNs which is useful for separating different types of traffic, such as management, data, and voice, onto separate networks and VLANs. Layer 2 mode, when configured and when using a supported CPE, uses a tunneling protocol to establish a L2 connection between the CPE and eNodeB. Mobility will provide support for UEs to handover between neighboring eNodeBs, improving network's reliability.



"With the vast majority of Baicells eNodeBs running in HaloB mode, our embedded core solution has proven to be highly robust and easy to deploy, which only requires a single button press to activate," said Jesse Raasch, Chief Technology Officer of North America at Baicells Technologies. "The new HaloB features which will be rolling out furthers our vision of IT and Telecom convergence as it provides for a coreless deployment while further closing the feature gap."

"Baicells has been striving for years to simplify and democratize fixed wireless LTE for internet providers across the world," said Boun Senekham, Baicells Technologies North American VP of Sales. "By embedding the core on the base station, we're making it easier and more affordable for any who are looking to build a private LTE network to quickly set up their networks and begin delivering services to their communities."

The new HaloB features, for Multi-APN and Layer 2, is expected to launch via eNodeB, CPE, and OMC software updates at the end of September, while support for Mobility is expected at the end of December. HaloB licenses will be purchasable via Baicells online store.

To learn more about Baicells fixed-wireless LTE and 5G hardware, please contact sales_na@baicells.com.

About Baicells

Baicells is an international company, providing disruptively priced and technically innovative 4G LTE and 5G NR Access Solutions that connect more than 50 countries across the globe. Our ever-expanding goal to "Connect the Unconnected" has led to the establishment of offices across five of the seven continents and the development of over 300 patents since our inception in 2014. Baicells currently boasts over 700 private LTE networks across the world, with a large percentage of those trusted networks operating within North America. To meet growing demand for increased connectivity, Baicells production is booming with manufacturing plants operating in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam alongside an extensive relationship with global manufacturers.

Contact: Max Hahn, max.hahn@na.baicells.com



