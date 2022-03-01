U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,364.75
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,855.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,176.50
    -51.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,048.00
    +3.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.30
    +2.58 (+2.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.40
    +14.70 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.21 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1227
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.99
    +2.40 (+8.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3433
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8870
    -0.1030 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,379.11
    +4,948.72 (+12.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.33
    +114.60 (+13.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.96
    +16.71 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Baidu Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·18 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BAIDF
  • BIDU
Cision

BEIJING, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

"Baidu concluded a solid 2021, evidenced by a strong growth in our non-advertising business, particularly the acceleration of Baidu AI Cloud. We brought our AI capabilities to China's traditional industries and public service sector, to aid in the improvement of their efficiency and operational expansion. Furthermore, Apollo Go provided around 213,000 rides in the fourth quarter, almost doubling sequentially, reaffirming our leadership position in the global autonomous ride-hailing market," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "Our strategic commitments are closely geared with China's endeavors in technology innovation and transition to a green economy."

"Baidu Core achieved 21% revenue growth in 2021, with non-advertising revenues increasing by 71% from last year, which has been very encouraging," said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu. "Looking ahead, we remain committed to healthy and sustainable long-term growth as Baidu continues to improve its overall operational efficiency and execution capabilities."

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights[1]


Baidu, Inc.

(In millions except per

Q4


Q3


Q4





FY


FY




ADS, unaudited)

2020


2021


2021



YOY


2020


2021



YOY


RMB


RMB


RMB

US$




RMB


RMB

US$



Total revenues

30,263


31,921


33,088

5,192


9%


107,074


124,493

19,536


16%

















Operating income

4,977


2,308


1,958

307


(61%)


14,340


10,518

1,651


(27%)

Operating income (non-
GAAP)2

7,055


4,708


4,307

676


(39%)


21,732


19,030

2,986


(12%)

















Net income (loss) to Baidu

5,174


(16,559)


1,715

269


(67%)


22,472


10,226

1,605


(54%)

Net income to Baidu (non-
GAAP)2

6,868


5,090


4,084

641


(41%)


22,020


18,830

2,955


(14%)

















Diluted earnings (loss) per
ADS

15.05


(48.18)


4.51

0.71


(70%)


64.98


28.07

4.40


(57%)

Diluted earnings per ADS (non-
GAAP)2

20.08


14.66


11.60

1.82


(42%)


63.93


53.53

8.40


(16%)

















Adjusted EBITDA2

8,564


5,962


5,757

903


(33%)


27,503


24,914

3,910


(9%)

Adjusted EBITDA margin

28%


19%


17%

17%




26%


20%

20%



































[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB 6.3726 as of December 30, 2021, as
set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are
provided solely for the convenience of the reader.
[2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP
Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).


Baidu Core


Q4


Q3


Q4





FY


FY




(In millions, unaudited)

2020


2021


2021



YOY


2020


2021



YOY


RMB


RMB


RMB

US$




RMB


RMB

US$



Total revenues

23,111


24,661


25,978

4,077


12%


78,684


95,163

14,933


21%

















Operating income

6,320


3,718


2,958

464


(53%)


20,538


15,142

2,376


(26%)

Operating income (non-
GAAP) 2

8,031


5,823


4,847

761


(40%)


26,366


22,201

3,484


(16%)

















Net income (loss) to Baidu
Core

6,036


(15,625)


2,656

417


(56%)


26,524


13,557

2,127


(49%)

Net income to Baidu Core
(non-GAAP) 2

7,533


5,855


4,625

726


(39%)


25,192


21,292

3,341


(15%)

















Adjusted EBITDA2

9,422


6,994


6,210

974


(34%)


31,656


27,682

4,344


(13%)

Adjusted EBITDA margin

41%


28%


24%

24%




40%


29%

29%



Other Highlights

Corporate

  • Baidu returned US$615 million to shareholders under its 2020 Share Repurchase Program in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the cumulative repurchase to approximately US$1.2 billion in 2021. As of the end of 2021, the Company had returned approximately US$2.9 billion to shareholders under the 2020 Share Repurchase Program.

  • Baidu's ESG rankings were further improved in 2021. Our MSCI ESG rating was upgraded three times in two years to achieve BBB, and our Sustainalytics ESG risk rating was ranked Top 18 among 234 Internet Software and Services companies globally.

AI Cloud

  • Baidu ACE smart transportation has been adopted by 35 cities, up from 14 cities a year ago, based on contract amounts of over RMB10 million, as of the end of 2021.

  • Baidu was once again ranked the No. 1 AI cloud provider, according to IDC's first half of 2021 report on China's public cloud market.

  • PaddlePaddle developer community has grown to 4.06 million and has served 157,000 businesses, as of the end of 2021. Developers have created 476,000 models on PaddlePaddle by the end of 2021.

Intelligent Driving

  • Rides provided by Apollo Go almost doubled sequentially, and reached around 213,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, has begun to charge fees for the autonomous ride-hailing services on open roads on November 25, 2021, in Beijing; February 18, 2022, in Chongqing; and February 27, 2022, in Yangquan.

  • Apollo Go expanded into Chongqing, Shenzhen and Yangquan, and is now available in eight cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Changsha, Cangzhou and Yangquan.

  • Jidu Auto, an intelligent EV company established in partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, completed its Series A financing, raising nearly US$400 million.

Other Growth Initiatives

  • Xiaodu ranked No.1 in smart display shipments globally and smart speaker shipments in China for the first nine months of 2021, according to Strategy Analytics, IDC and Canalys.

Mobile Ecosystem

  • In December, Baidu App's MAUs reached 622 million, up 14% year over year, and daily logged-in users reached 82%.

  • Managed Page continued to account for over 40% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021.

iQIYI

  • iQIYI subscribers reached 99 million in December 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB 33.1 billion (US$5.19 billion), increasing 9% year over year.

  • Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 26.0 billion (US$4.08 billion), increasing 12% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 19.1 billion (US$3.00 billion), up 1% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 6.9 billion (US$1.08 billion), up 63% year over year, driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses.

  • Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 7.4 billion (US$1.16 billion), decreasing 1% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB 17.3 billion (US$2.71 billion), increasing 19% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs, bandwidth costs, cost of goods sold and other costs related to new AI business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 6.5 billion (US$1.01 billion), increasing 27% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending, promotional marketing and personnel-related expenses.

Research and development expense was RMB 7.4 billion (US$1.16 billion), increasing 30% year over year, primarily due to an increase in personnel related expense.

Operating income was RMB 2.0 billion (US$307 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 3.0 billion (US$464 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 11%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 4.3 billion (US$676 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 4.8 billion (US$761 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 19%.

Total other income, net was RMB 407 million (US$64 million), which mainly included a fair value gain of RMB 1.5 billion and an impairment loss of RMB 891 million from long-term investments. A significant portion of long-term investments, including but not limited to investments in equity securities of public and private companies, private equity funds and digital assets, is subject to quarterly fair value adjustments, which may contribute to net income volatility in future periods.

Income tax expense was RMB 1.3 billion (US$203 million), increasing 26% year over year.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 1.7 billion (US$269 million), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 4.51 (US$0.71). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 2.7 billion (US$417 million), and net margin for Baidu Core was 10%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 4.1 billion (US$641 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 11.60 (US$1.82). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 4.6 billion (US$726 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 18%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 5.8 billion (US$903 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 17%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 6.2 billion (US$974 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 24%.

As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 190.9 billion (US$29.96 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB 186.5 billion (US$29.27 billion). Free cash flow was RMB 477 million (US$75 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 1.6 billion (US$251 million).

Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Total revenues were RMB 124.5 billion (US$19.54 billion), increasing 16% year over year.

  • Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 95.2 billion (US$14.93 billion), increasing 21% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 74.0 billion (US$11.60 billion), increasing 12% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 21.2 billion (US$3.33 billion), up 71% year over year, driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses.

  • Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 30.6 billion (US$4.80 billion), increasing 3% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB 64.3 billion (US$10.09 billion), increasing 17% year over year, primarily due to an increase in content costs, traffic acquisition costs, bandwidth costs, cost of goods sold and other costs related to new AI business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 24.7 billion (US$3.88 billion), increasing 37% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending, promotional marketing, personnel-related expenses and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agencies.

Research and development expenses were RMB 24.9 billion (US$3.91 billion), increasing 28% year over year, primarily due to an increase in personnel related expenses.

Operating income was RMB 10.5 billion (US$1.65 billion). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 15.1 billion (US$2.38 billion), and Baidu Core operating margin was 16%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 19.0 billion (US$2.99 billion). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 22.2 billion (US$3.48 billion), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 23%.

Total other income, net was RMB 260 million (US$40 million), which mainly included a fair value gain of RMB 3.1 billion and an impairment loss of RMB 4.3 billion from long-term investments. A significant portion of long-term investments, including but not limited to investments in equity securities of public and private companies, private equity funds and digital assets, is subject to quarterly fair value adjustments, which may contribute to net income volatility in future periods. Total other income, net was RMB 8.8 billion for 2020, which included a fair value gain of RMB 11.6 billion and an impairment loss of RMB 2.6 billion from long-term investments.

Income tax expense was RMB 3.2 billion (US$500 million), decreasing 22% year over year, primarily due to an increase in deduction on certain expenses that were previously considered non-deductible.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 10.2 billion (US$1.61 billion), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 28.07 (US$4.40). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 13.6 billion (US$2.13 billion), and net margin for Baidu Core was 14%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 18.8 billion (US$2.96 billion), and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS amounted to RMB 53.53 (US$8.40). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 21.3 billion (US$3.34 billion), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 22%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 24.9 billion (US$3.91 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 20%. Adjusted EBITDA to Baidu Core was RMB 27.7 billion (US$4.34 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 29%.

Free cash flow was RMB 9.2 billion (US$1.45 billion), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 15.4 billion (US$2.42 billion).

Conference Call Information

Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7.30AM on March 1, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8.30PM on March 1, 2022, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.

For pre-registration, please click
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7885275

It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "7885275".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until March 10, 2022:

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

Conference ID:

7885275

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Contacts

Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-5992-8888
Email: ir@baidu.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies and iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies, iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, charitable donation from Baidu, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertisingagencies, iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure.

Baidu, Inc.
















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)














(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)
















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,




2020


2021


2021


2021


2020


2021


2021




RMB


RMB


RMB


US$(2)


RMB


RMB


US$(2)


Revenues:
















Online marketing services


20,708


21,050


20,723


3,252


72,840


80,695


12,663


Others


9,555


10,871


12,365


1,940


34,234


43,798


6,873


Total revenues


30,263


31,921


33,088


5,192


107,074


124,493


19,536




...

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Bitcoin Demand Explodes As Russian Ruble Collapses to Less Than $0.01

    The value of the Ruble falling along with the imposed sanctions is expected to have a catastrophic reaction on the country’s economy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe VanEck Russia ETF

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia escalated shelling overnight of key cities in Ukraine as its troops on the ground move slowly in a large convoy toward the capital, Kyiv. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said residential areas were being bombed and “this is a war to destroy the Ukrainian people.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian At

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy Are Soaring Today

    While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.

  • University of California loses breakthrough CRISPR patent in PTO ruling

    The decision — centering on the gene-editing technology CRISPR and its initial cutting protein, called Cas9 — shifts the invention of the system to two other institutions.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Lucid slashed its production targets by up to 40%, sending its shares tumbling

    Lucid Group Inc.'s shares swelled Monday on anticipation of its fourth-quarter results — before losing all their gains and more in the wake of its actual report. The Newark company also announced results that missed analysts' expectation and its previous forecasts.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Russia’s Swift Exclusion Could Spur Cyber Attacks. 10 Stocks That Could Benefit.

    Russia already has launched digital attacks on Ukraine in this conflict. Tough new financial sanctions from the West could spur wider cyber aggression.

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • Warren Buffett’s Preferred Equity Allocation Is 100%. Why the Berkshire CEO Hates Bonds.

    Warren Buffett’s preferred equity allocation is 100%, and he has adopted that strategy both personally and at Berkshire Hathaway in a way that is radically different from other companies in the insurance business. Buffett dislikes bonds, and that is apparent in the tiny fixed-income weighting in the company’s insurance investment portfolio. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO wrote in his annual shareholder letter that his penchant for stocks goes back a long way.