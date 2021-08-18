U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.48
    -0.98 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7850
    +0.2100 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,885.72
    +297.35 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1 Billion Notes Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU; HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced the pricing of its public offering of US$1 billion aggregate principal amount of its notes. The public offering consists of US$300 million of 1.625% notes due 2027 and US$700 million of 2.375% notes due 2031. The notes have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are expected to be listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Company expects to receive net proceeds from the offering of approximately US$0.99 billion, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of certain existing indebtedness. In addition, the Company plans to use an equivalent amount of the net proceeds to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more of its new or existing Eligible Projects, pursuant to its Sustainable Finance Framework. This framework will be made available to investors via Baidu's Corporate ESG website: esg.baidu.com.

The joint bookrunners of the offering are Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited. The co-manager of the offering is BOCOM International Securities Limited.

The Company has an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (including a base prospectus) on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and has filed a related preliminary prospectus supplement with the SEC for the offering of the notes. When available, the final prospectus supplement for the offering of the notes will be filed with the SEC. The offering is being made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus and other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may obtain these documents free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company or any underwriter or dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send an investor the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus if the investor makes such request by calling Goldman Sachs & Co. toll-free at 1-866-471-2526, BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533 or China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited at +852-2872-2000.

This announcement is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States of America and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of any jurisdiction outside of the United States of America.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on the NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888." One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "is/are likely to" and other similar expressions. Among other things, the description of the proposed offering in this announcement contains forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's proposed use of proceeds from the sale of debt securities; its operations and business prospects, its business and operating strategies and its ability to implement such strategies, its ability to develop and manage its operations and business, competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel, its ability to control costs, its ability to identify and conduct investments and acquisitions, as well as integrate acquired target(s), changes to regulatory and operating conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which we operate, its dividend policy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Baidu's annual report on Form 20-F, Form F-3 and other documents filed with the SEC. Baidu does not undertake an obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts
Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-5992-8888
Email: ir@baidu.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baidu-announces-pricing-of-us1-billion-notes-offering-301358458.html

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's Q2 earnings report.

  • Robinhood announces Q2 earnings, boom in crypto trading

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Robinhood's first earnings report since going public.&nbsp;

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, August 18

    Stocks sank on Wednesday Wednesday, with investors digesting Federal Reserve meeting minutes that signaled officials were increasing discussions over the start of tapering their asset purchase program. Eric Lynch, managing director of Scharf Investments and Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Investment Group joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • This Company Might Cut Its Dividend, but Its Stock Could Soar

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) fell after its recent earnings report, along with a few other major announcements regarding large asset sales. Earnings did not show anything unexpected, and the company's announced divestitures were at good multiples, likely good news for the stock. While Lumen did not announce a dividend cut yet, even hinting at a potential cut made investors nervous, sending shares down.

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Cisco Earnings Matched Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Shares of Cisco Systems fell in late trading Wednesday after reporting July quarter results and fiscal year 2022 guidance that largely matched expectations. For the quarter, Cisco (ticker: CSCO) posted revenue of $13.12 billion, up 8% from a year ago and at the high end of the company’s forecast range of 6% to 8% growth. Non-GAAP profit were 84 cents a share, toward the high end of the company’s guidance range of 81 to 85 cents a share.

  • Why Sgoco Group Stock Exploded 75% Higher on Wednesday

    Sgoco Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), a small-cap conglomerate that operates in China, saw its stock soar on Wednesday on increased trading volume. On average, Sgoco Group stock gets bought and sold 327,000 times a day. There was no press release or earnings announcement from Sgoco Group that warranted this big move, so the likely suspects could be Wall Street Bets traders on Reddit, who have tried to push around this stock in the past.

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Cisco Stock Dips As Fiscal 2022 Revenue Guidance Shows A Slowdown

    Cisco stock slipped after earnings topped estimates but its full-year 2022 revenue guidance indicated a possible slowing in growth.

  • Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a divisive stock. The bulls believe the data mining firm will continue to expand across the government and commercial sectors, while the bears believe it's too dependent on government contracts, its commercial business faces too many competitors, and its stock is too expensive. Palantir's volatility reflects that battle.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • Why Tuya Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), an Internet-of-Things platform company, fell this morning after the company reported its second-quarter results. Tuya's sales in the second quarter skyrocketed 118% to $84.7 million, which outpaced Wall Street's consensus estimate of $78 million. The company's adjusted net loss per American depositary share of $0.04 matched analysts' consensus estimate for the second quarter.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Up Sharply on Wednesday

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are up sharply on Wednesday. There doesn't seem to be any material news behind the stock's move. Shares of Tesla had slid a total of 7% on Monday and Tuesday amid news that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's driver-assist technology, Autopilot.

  • Here’s Why Nelson Capital Disposed its Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stake

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • 15 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Retail investors who do not have the billions of dollars that institutional investors have access to often look towards penny […]

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Bounced Back Today

    After tumbling on Tuesday, shares of Canadian lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) bounced right back Wednesday, achieving an 11.3% gain as of 12:40 p.m. EDT today. Yesterday, I noted that Lithium Americas' decline seemed tied to notes from Bank of America warning of the potential for lithium prices to plateau. As electric vehicle (EV) news site Electrek reports today, Tesla has just confirmed that it plans to soon open its Supercharger network of charging stations to other manufacturers' EVs.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.