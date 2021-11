Baidu Appoints Rong Luo as Chief Financial Officer

BEIJING, Nov 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced the appointment of Rong Luo as chief financial officer, effective immediately.

"Rong has extensive experience in financial management and capital markets," said Robin Li, Baidu's co-founder and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome Rong to our management team and expect his skills and leadership capabilities to help us achieve our next stage of growth in the AI era."

"I am very excited to join Baidu. I look forward to working with the executive team to drive the future growth for Baidu," said Mr. Luo.

Rong Luo joins Baidu from TAL Education Group, an NYSE listed company, where he served as the chief financial officer since November 2014 and played several key management roles. Prior to that, Mr. Luo was the chief financial officer of eLong Inc. from 2013 to 2014. Before that, Mr. Luo held different financial management positions at Lenovo Group and Microsoft. Mr. Luo holds bachelor's degrees in both information management & systems and economics from Peking University, a master's degree in management science and engineering from Tsinghua University, and a Ph.D. degree in management science from Peking University.

