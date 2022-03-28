U.S. markets closed

Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

  • BIDU

BEIJING, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.baidu.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Department, Baidu, Inc., Baidu Campus, No. 10, Shangdi 10th Street, Haidian District, Beijing 100085, People's Republic of China.

The Company has also published the same annual report today for Hong Kong purposes pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEx"), which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.baidu.com as well as the HKEx's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Contacts

Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-5992-8888
Email: ir@baidu.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baidu-inc-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301512231.html

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.

