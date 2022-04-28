U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,208.25
    +28.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,264.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,174.00
    +165.00 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.70
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.45
    -1.57 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.00
    -7.70 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.22 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0046 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    31.60
    -1.92 (-5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2510
    -0.0032 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7040
    +1.2600 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,359.78
    +975.06 (+2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.71
    +18.79 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,635.89
    +249.26 (+0.94%)
     

Baidu, Pony.ai receive permits for driverless ride-hailing in Beijing city area

·1 min read
  • BIDU

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Baidu and Pony.ai said on Thursday they had received permits from the Beijing municipal government to provide driverless ride-hailing services in a 60 sqm area in the Chinese capital.

Baidu said the permit would allow 10 of its autonomous vehicles to offer rides on the open roads in the area, without human drivers sitting behind the wheel.

Pony.ai said it would arrange a safety supervisor in the front passenger seat to ensure security of the services to the general public.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

