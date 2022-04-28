Baidu, Pony.ai receive permits for driverless ride-hailing in Beijing city area Logo of Pony.ai is seen on a Lexus vehicle equipped with the company's autonomous driving system, in Beijing

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Baidu and Pony.ai said on Thursday they had received permits from the Beijing municipal government to provide driverless ride-hailing services in a 60 sqm area in the Chinese capital.

Baidu said the permit would allow 10 of its autonomous vehicles to offer rides on the open roads in the area, without human drivers sitting behind the wheel.

Pony.ai said it would arrange a safety supervisor in the front passenger seat to ensure security of the services to the general public.

